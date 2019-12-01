Orion won the championship of its own Orion Tip-Off Classic 63-43 over Sherrard on Saturday.

In other Saturday action: Abingdon-Avon beat Monmouth-Roseville 55-52 in the third-place game. Ganon Greenman had 37 points as Ridgewood beat Alleman 56-49 in the fifth-place game. Erie-Prophetstown beat Mercer County 49-23 in the seventh-place game.

In Friday’s games, Orion defeated Alleman 60-34, Abingdon-Avon beat Mercer County 71-36, Monmouth-Roseville beat Erie-Prophetstown 64-54 and Sherrard beat Ridgewood 69-60.

For Ridgewood, Ganon Greenman had 21 points and Lucas Kessinger had 17.

At Williamsfield

On Saturday, Riverdale beat Galva 49-37, United beat West Central 59-42 and Henry-Senachwine beat ROWVA-Williamsfield 46-32.

On Friday, ROWVA-Williamsfield defeated West Central 65-51. United defeated Galva 77-35. Henry defeated Riverdale 53-35.