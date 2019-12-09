The Olney Lady Tigers started their season with an LIC win over Robinson 62-25. Continuing their winning ways after winning the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament, they came out with a purpose pushing the ball down the court finding the open player and taking an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter Olney led 28-6

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Maroons 20-2 in the second quarter and led 48-8 at the break.

Olney continued their push and at the final horn were on top 62-25 with the LIC win.

The Lady Tigers shot 25/56 for 44.6 percent; 18/36 from the field for 50 percent; 7/20 from beyond the arc for 35 percent; 5/8 from the line for 62.5 percent; grabbed 30 rebounds (11 offensive, 19 defensive); committed 8-turnovers; 14 assists; 1-block; 12 steals.

Individual scorers:

Lady Tigers were led by Kenzie Weiler - 18 points

Anna Blank 17 points

Jocelyn VanMatre 7-points

Haven Doll 5-points

Tara Hughes 5-points

Anndyn Fairless 5-points

Reese Smith 5-points

Paige Steber did not score but had 3-assists, 1-block, 1-steal

Sarah Ingram did not score but had 5-assists, 1-steal

The Lady Tiger traveled to Red Hill for an LIC game then will be back at Ron Herrin Gym Thursday hosting Paris in another LIC battle.