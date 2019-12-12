PRINCEVILLE — Princeville’s girls basketball team established itself as a front-runner for the Lincoln Trail Conference title with two decisive victories this week.

Princeville beat Wethersfield 51-19 on Wednesday. That came on the heels of a 62-33 win over ROWVA-Williamsfield on Monday.

Leah Wieland had 21 points, Morissa Martin had nine points and Brinlee Bauman had eight points for Princeville.

But the story for Wethersfield was the milestone reached by senior guard Lexi Nichols. She had 10 of Wethersfield’s 19 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Nichols has been the team’s leading scorer in six of the team’s seven games this season.

A guard whose signature move is a dribble drive to the basket, she entered the season with 859 points. She had 403 points and a 13.4 points per game scoring average last season. Before the She is averaging 17.8 points per game this season.

“I’m proud of Lexi for becoming the 10th member of the 1,000-point club at WHS,” coach Todd Hansen said. “She’s worked hard her entire basketball career for this moment.”

At Aledo

Mercer County went to 2-0 in the Lincoln Trail with a 72-42 victory over Galva. Lexi Stone had 11 points and Kali Yelm had 10 points for Galva.

Mercer County jumped out to a 27-12 first-quarter lead. Karli Stinemane had 26 points, Maggie Harrison had 15 points and Erika Sedum had 14 points.

Other games

ROWVA beat United 52-45 and West Central beat Ridgewood 65-57.