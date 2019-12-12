The Olney Central College basketball teams split games with Kaskaskia, the Lady Knights dominating the Blue Angels 80-48 and the Blue Knights suffering their first loss of the season, 72-69.

The Lady Knights came out with a purpose, pushing the ball and finding the open player whether it was underneath or a wide-open shot.

OCC’s Lady Knight Kyla Reid led the scoring with 27 points followed Macy Robbins with 12 points, Stephanie Nwankwo had 10 points. Other scorers were: Jarissa Page 9-points, Daija Snipes 6-points, Kimberly Weaver and Ally Willis had 5-points each, D’Andrea Hunter with 4-points and Arianna Silva added 2-points.

The Lady Knights are 6-7 (2-2,2-3) and will host Brescia JV Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dungeon.

In the nightcap, the Blue Knights suffered their first loss of the season falling to the Blue Devils 72-69.

The Blue Knights got off good shots but the rim was cold, but the Blue Knights battled back trailing at the half, 26-23.

In the second half the Blue Knights started putting the ball in the hoop. They played with good defense and were still pushing to find the open man, however the cold spell in the first half took a toll.

The Blue Knight were led in scoring by Jalen Moore with 30 points, followed by Nick Walker and Elijah Farr each with 10 points. Other scorers were: JJ Kalakon 8-points, CE Talton 5-points, Jordan Tchuente 4-points, and Jason Cudd added 2-points.

The Blue Knights are 11-1 overall and 4-1 in the GRAC.

There next game they will be traveling to Lewis & Clark Community College on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with tipoff at 3 p.m.