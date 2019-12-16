THIS WEEK'S SPORTING EVENTS

(December 16-21)

Monday, December 16

Western Illinois

Men’s basketball vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Macomb at Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Galesburg at Macomb, 7:30 p.m.

West Prairie at United Tournament

Girls Basketball

Illini Central at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

Illini West at Bushnell-Prairie City

Lewistown at Rushville-Industry, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17

Western Illinois

Women’s basketball vs. Southeast Missouri State, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lewistown at Rushville-Industry, 7 p.m.

South Fulton at Illini West, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

Girls basketball

Elmwood at West Prairie, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

West Prairie at United Tournament

Thursday, December 19

Western Illinois

Men’s basketball vs. Silver Lake, 7 p.m.; Women’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois at Compass Challenge

Girls basketball

Quincy Notre Dame at Macomb, 7 p.m.

Brimfield at Bushnell-Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Havana at Rushville-Industry, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Macomb, Pittsfield, Sacred Heart-Griffin at Beardstown, 6 p.m.

Friday, December 20

Western Illinois

Women’s basketball: at Compass Challenge vs. TBA

Boys basketball

Macomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

West Prairie at United Tournament

Southeastern at Bushnell-Prairie City, 6 p.m.

Rushville-Industry at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

South Fulton at Brimfield, 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

Boys swimming

Macomb at Bloomington Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

South Fulton vs. Midwest Central, Spoon River College Shootout