Assignments for boys basketball sectional groups were released on Friday by the Illinois High School Association.

In Class 2A, Kewanee will play as part of the Princeton Sectional complex. In Class 1A, Wethersfield will be part of the Lewistown Sectional and Annawan will be part of the Hanover River Ridge Sectional.

The Class 1A and 2A state tournament series begins with regionals, which will be held from Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 28. Sectional semifinals will be Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4. Sectional finals will be Friday, March 6. Supersectionals will be Tuesday, March 10. The state finals will be Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at the Civic Center in Peoria.

Here is a detailed look at the assignments:

Class 2A

Kewanee has been assigned to Sub-Sectional B, meaning regionals will be at Illinois Valley Central in Chillicothe and at Winnebago.

Other schools assigned are Byron, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Bureau Valley, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Oregon, Princeton, Hall and Stillman Valley.

Feeding into the Princeton Sectional are the schools assigned to Sub-Sectional A. Those regionals will be at Mercer County in Aledo and at Rock Falls.

The other schools are Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, Orion, Port Byron Riverdale, Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Island Alleman, Savanna West Carroll, Sherrard, Newman Central Catholic and Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

The winners of the Princeton and Genoa Kingston sectionals will be at the DeKalb Supersectional hosted by Shabbona Indian Creek but held at Northern Illinois University.

Class 1A

Wethersfield and several area schools are destined for the Lewistown Sectional. Serving as regional hosts in Sub-Sectional A are Galva and Princeville.

The other schools assigned are Abingdon-Avon, West Central, Brimfield, Elmwood, London Mills Spoon River Valley co-op, Monmouth United, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Peoria Christian, Quest Charter Academy in Peoria, Peoria Heights, Stark County and the Ridgewood co-op.

The Lewistown and Dupo sectional winners will play in the Jacksonville Supersectional at the Jacksonville Bowl in a game hosted by Jacksonville High School.

Annawan will be in the Hanover Sectional. Serving as Sub-Sectional A regional hosts are Fulton and Pearl City.

The other schools are East Dubuque, Forreston, Aquin in Freeport, Galena, Hanover River Ridge, Lanark Eastland, Lena-Winslow, Milledgeville, Morrison, Orangeville, Scaled Mound, Stockton and Warren.

The winners of the Hanover and the Elgin Sectional hosted by Harvest Christian Academy will play in the DeKalb Supersectional at Northern Illinois University. Again, Indian Creek serves as host.