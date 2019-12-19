The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers beat Dunlap Tuesday 60-16.
John Davis, Brandon Eaton, Isaiah Session, Phoenix Miller, Trevor Hedges, all Dunlap forfeit.
Dylan Grisby pined JD Stone 1:36
Ethan Phillips pined Dominic Peeples 4:58
Corbin Schurtz pined Drew Stone 0:45
Asa Reed pined Vivek Panicker 5:43
Lucas Smith pined by Ryan Schuck
Xander Fields pined Chris Eston 2:47
Canton forfeited in the 132 and 220 weight classes.
Also on Tuesday, the Little Giants were downed by Petersburg 15-63.
Trevor Hedges pined Jaden Frainer 1:24
Brandon Eaton pined by Justin Miller 3:35
Isaiah Session pined by Cannon Anderson 0:37
Dylan Grigsby pined Nick Rebbe 2:34
Ethan Phillips pined by Kyus Mitchell 3:03
Asa Reed pined by Blayk Reed 1:59
Phoenix Miller pined by Johnathan Leoffler 0:43
Lucas Smith pined by Kyler Downing 0:39
Canton forfeited to Petersburg in the 126, 132, 182, 220 weight classes.