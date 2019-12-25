MACOMB – Much like the girls, the area boys high school basketball teams are also busy the day after Christmas, beginning their holiday tournament swing.

South Fulton is at Williamsville, Macomb hosts the Macomb Western Holiday Tournament and Bushnell-Prairie City, Rushville-Industry and West Prairie are all at the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament in Mendon.

Loaded fields at all three tournaments should make for a challenging week as teams look to build momentum heading into 2020.

The bulk of the area teams are at Mendon, playing in the MVIT.

West Prairie opens with Brussels on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. while Rushville-Industry takes on Griggsville-Perry at 7 p.m. and Bushnell-Prairie City plays Mendon Unity at 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets and Cyclones open in the middle school gym while the Spartans are in the high school.

R-I comes in hot, standing at 7-3 overall and winners of two straight after a two-game skid.

Griggsville-Perry has yet to get a win, sitting at 0-8.

The Spartans are 4-4, dropping two straight after winning three in a row.

B-PC has a good chance to get off to a good start, facing a struggling Mendon Unity squad that is 1-9.

The Cyclones are 7-6 overall, coming off a 1-4 showing at the United Tournament.

West Prairie lost its last three at United.

Brussels is making the long haul to Mendon, coming in at 2-7.

Despite struggles early in the season, Macomb looks to make some noise at their home tournament when the MWHT tips off on Thursday.

The Bombers play at 6:30 p.m., taking on Lewistown.

Neither team is a top four seed.

Macomb is coming off a loss to Liberty and Galesburg in the last week and are looking to use this week to get things rolling as they begin the second half of the season.

Lewistown had a good start to the season, opening 5-1 but the Indians have struggled in the last few weeks, going 1-4 in their last five games.

The winner faces the victor of Illini West and Farmington at 8 p.m. on Friday while the loser plays at 1 p.m. Friday.

At Williamsville, the Rebels face the most difficult climb.

South Fulton is the 16 seed in the 16-team tournament and open play on Thursday, taking on No. 1 seed Peoria Quest.

South Fulton is 0-9 and yet to pick up a victory while Quest is 9-2 and has won four of its last five.