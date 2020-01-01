Riley Coulter and Trese McNinch were, respectively, the overall men’s and women’s winners of the Hard Core 5K on Tuesday at the Flemish American Club in Kewanee. It was the 38th edition of the New Year’s Eve “Run Your Ice Off” race sponsored by the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce.

Coulter, 17, of Joy, finished first overall in 17 minutes, 32 seconds. He had nearly a minute on the nearest competitor, Ben Rhodes, 17, of Silvis who came in at 18:30.

McNinch, 37, of Amboy crossed in 24:03. On her heels were three others: Julie Anderson, 37, of Rock Island in 24:17, Julia Bernardi, 39, of Galesburg in 24:23 and Kate Pratt, 42, of Neponset in 24:27.

The other top finishers in the men’s field were Dan Palmer, 43, of Roscoe in 18:52; Ian Eller, 15, of Amboy in 19:00; Sam Showman, 40, of Yates City in 19:06; Brock Loftus, 16, of Ohio in 19:16; Drew Toohill, 18, of Bloomington in 19:24; Don Fredericks, 60, of Geneseo in 19:29; Derek Coulter, 14, of Oquawka in 19:37; and Tom Smith, 44, of Peru in 20:17.

Top finishers in the women’s field were Lauren Siemers, 39, of Peoria in 24:34; Kelly Brooks, 41, of Prophetstown in 24:49; Ashley Althaus, 17, of West Brooklyn in 25:18; Sydney Reyes, 16, of Rock Falls 25:32; Pam Mohr, 51 of Silvis in 26:05 and Karrie Heaton, 41, of Davenport, Iowa, in 26:07.

The top finishers from Kewanee were John Grice, 60, who was 17th in the men’s race in 21:27 and Amanda Forrest, 42, who was 36th in the women’s race in 31:02.

Here is a listing of top finishers by age group, with women first, men second:

14 and under: Elly Jones of West Brooklyn in 27:17 and Derek Coulter of Oquawka in 19:37.

15-19: Ashley Althaus of West Brooklyn in 25:18 and Ian Eller of Amboy in 19:00.

20-24: Lydia Smallwood of Princeton in 35:46 and Bailey Rhodes of Huntsville, Texas, in 20:55.

25-29: Natalie Mills of Erie in 29:25 and Alex Miller of Galva in 26:11.

30-34: Jessica Jones of Galesburg in 29:43 and Jayce King of Walnut in 21:11.

35-39: Lauren Siemers of Peoria in 24:34 and Nathen Anderson of Tipton, Iowa, in 22:59.

40-44: Kate Pratt of Neponset in 24:27 and Sam Showman of Yates City in 19:06.

45-49: Raquel Gamez of Rock Island in 27:32 and Wayne Ward of Bettendorf, Iowa, in 22:31.

50-54: Pam Mohr of Silvis in 26:05 and Cory Delong of Milan in 20:59.

55-59: Lisa Stichter of Dixon in 32:20 and Mike Toohill of Bloomington in 23:01.

60-64: Patricia Keim of East Peoria in 27:15 and Don Fredericks of Geneseo in 19:29.

65-69: Sue Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa, in 28:32 and Steve Vipond of Aledo in 24:34.

70-74: Marianne Schroeder of Bettendorf, Iowa, in 32:31 and Jerry Donegan of Milan in 26:46.

75 and older: Judie Gulley of Orion in 41:44 and Tom Kirkwood of Dyersville, Iowa, in 28:44.