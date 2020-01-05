Kewanee’s wrestling team defeated three other schools in head-to-head competition on Saturday morning at Brockman Gymnasium.

Kewanee defeated the Putnam County-Hall co-op 45-12, followed that up with a 54-30 win over Somonauk and closed with a 42-26 score over Farmington.

Kaden Peterson won three bouts at the 126-pound weight class, one of a few Kewanee competitors who had an opponent during each dual match. All told, 13 Kewanee bouts were victories by forfeit.

Kewanee coach Charley Eads said the team is not yet where it needs to be for regional competition, but that the team remains on track.

Some of the energy in our matches wasn’t quite there,” Eads said. “Didn’t look like we were gassed in any matches, but we’ve still got to pick up the pace in our matches to wear other people out. That’s what we’re going to focus on. If we can wrestle hard, I think we can win in the third period. That’s where I want to get us to.”

Peterson pinned Reed Sartain of PC-Hall, pinned Aaron Banister of Somonauk and pinned Coy Fox of Farmington.

At 138, Garrett Pettit had a 9-3 decision over Toby Harper of PC-Hall and a pinfall victory over Andrew Bucco of Farmington. At 170, Michael Hall pinned Ben Syulvester of PC-Hall and Jacob Johnson of Farmington. At 220, Tristan Tucker had a pin of PC-Hall’s John Davis.

At 120, Xander Gruszeczka pinned Conner Huber of Farmington. At 132, Kaden Rednour pinned Mark Hayes of Farmington. At 182, Nate Lockett pinned Austin Utt of Farmington.