126

Dylan Ritter (13-8) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dylan Ritter (Olney-Richland County) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Dylan Ritter (Olney-Richland County) 13-8 won by decision over Ruben Pullum (Herrin) 19-10 (Dec 9-2)

Quarterfinal - Trey Pearcy (Charleston) 16-1 won by fall over Dylan Ritter (Olney-Richland County) 13-8 (Fall 4:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Blake Mays (Anna-Jonesboro) 24-5 won by tech fall over Dylan Ritter (Olney-Richland County) 13-8 (TF-1.5 5:22 (15-0))

7th Place Match - Tristin Garrett (Mt Zion) 22-7 won by tech fall over Dylan Ritter (Olney-Richland County) 13-8 (TF-1.5 4:43 (15-0))

132

Cooper Fehrenbacher (1-4) placed 22nd.

Round 1 - Tanner Garrett (Mt Zion) 18-11 won by fall over Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 (Fall 1:08)

Round 2 - Samuel Han (Carbondale) 7-8 won by fall over Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 1 - Blake Stacey (Harrisburg) 6-13 won by fall over Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)

21st Place Match - Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 won by fall over Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 (Fall 1:17)

132

Austin Seitzinger (2-9) placed 21st and scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Landon White (Marion) 21-13 won by fall over Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 (Fall 0:30)

Round 2 - Kendrionte Lindsey (East St. Louis Senior) 13-17 won by fall over Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Alaynia Bryant (Charleston) 6-10 won by fall over Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 received a bye () (Bye)

21st Place Match - Austin Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 2-9 won by fall over Cooper Fehrenbacher (Olney-Richland County) 1-4 (Fall 1:17)

138

Aaron Harmon (3-16) placed 20th and scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Nate Dampier (Marion) 22-4 won by fall over Aaron Harmon (Olney-Richland County) 3-16 (Fall 0:21)

Round 2 - Dylan Griffith (Carterville) 4-12 won by fall over Aaron Harmon (Olney-Richland County) 3-16 (Fall 0:55)

Cons. Round 1 - Aaron Harmon (Olney-Richland County) 3-16 won by fall over R.J. Williams (West Frankfort) 0-5 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Brodan Lewis (Highland) 5-5 won by fall over Aaron Harmon (Olney-Richland County) 3-16 (Fall 5:43)

19th Place Match - Gavin Staley (Herrin) 12-13 won by fall over Aaron Harmon (Olney-Richland County) 3-16 (Fall 1:22)

145

Jarrett Fuson (17-7) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jarrett Fuson (Olney-Richland County) 17-7 won by fall over Timothy Ratliff (Charleston) 4-12 (Fall 4:00)

Round 3 - Jarrett Fuson (Olney-Richland County) 17-7 won by fall over Cameren Messemore (Herrin) 13-17 (Fall 0:42)

Quarterfinal - Ben Mitchell (Highland) 22-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jarrett Fuson (Olney-Richland County) 17-7 (SV-1 13-11)

Cons. Round 2 - Jarrett Fuson (Olney-Richland County) 17-7 won by fall over Tyler Golliher (Benton) 21-16 (Fall 3:09)

5th Place Match - Jarrett Fuson (Olney-Richland County) 17-7 won by decision over Dayton Hoffman (Murphysboro) 13-8 (Dec 4-1)

152

Caden Hess (7-10) placed 13th and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 - Aron Taylor (Carbondale) 19-2 won by fall over Caden Hess (Olney-Richland County) 7-10 (Fall 1:02)

Round 2 - Caden Hess (Olney-Richland County) 7-10 won by fall over Cole Reed (Highland) 5-11 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Micheal Velazquez (West Frankfort) 10-6 won by fall over Caden Hess (Olney-Richland County) 7-10 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Caden Hess (Olney-Richland County) 7-10 won by fall over Trevor Bowman (Highland) 6-10 (Fall 1:19)

13th Place Match - Caden Hess (Olney-Richland County) 7-10 won by fall over kreed Gale (Trico) 7-7 (Fall 5:06)

160

Dylan Sucher (11-14) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dylan Sucher (Olney-Richland County) 11-14 won by major decision over Jayson Webb (Glenwood) 6-21 (MD 13-4)

Round 3 - Dylan Sucher (Olney-Richland County) 11-14 won by fall over Payne Douhitt (Marion) 8-7 (Fall 1:06)

Quarterfinal - Dylan Sucher (Olney-Richland County) 11-14 won by fall over Colby Davis (Highland) 14-11 (Fall 4:00)

Semifinal - Jayden Turner (Mt Zion) 9-6 won by fall over Dylan Sucher (Olney-Richland County) 11-14 (Fall 1:54)

3rd Place Match - Bryce Lingle (Anna-Jonesboro) 17-10 won in tie breaker - 1 over Dylan Sucher (Olney-Richland County) 11-14 (TB-1 8-7)

160

Jakson McDowell (4-12) placed 18th.

Round 1 - Ethan Rivera (Mt. Vernon) 14-8 won by fall over Jakson McDowell (Olney-Richland County) 4-12 (Fall 0:54)

Round 2 - Isaiah Beverly (Cahokia) 6-5 won by fall over Jakson McDowell (Olney-Richland County) 4-12 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Jakson McDowell (Olney-Richland County) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jakson McDowell (Olney-Richland County) 4-12 won by medical forfeit over Andric Thompson (Benton) 1-4 (M. For.)

17th Place Match - Avery Grimes (Benton) 3-2 won by fall over Jakson McDowell (Olney-Richland County) 4-12 (Fall 3:05)

170

Levi Seitzinger (17-6) placed 9th and scored 6.5 team points.

Round 1 - Levi Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 17-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - James Young (East St. Louis Senior) 17-6 won by decision over Levi Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 17-6 (Dec 12-5)

Cons. Round 1 - Levi Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 17-6 won by fall over Joshua Wiley (Charleston) 5-9 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 2 - Levi Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 17-6 won by major decision over Enrique Villagomez (Centralia) 11-8 (MD 15-6)

9th Place Match - Levi Seitzinger (Olney-Richland County) 17-6 won by tech fall over Wyatte Sparks (Effingham) 12-4 (TF-1.5 5:15 (23-8))

195

Alex Shoulders (6-15) placed 20th and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 2 - Nolan Tanwangco (Glenwood) 4-3 won by fall over Alex Shoulders (Olney-Richland County) 6-15 (Fall 1:54)

Round 3 - Brayden Doyle (Charleston) 15-2 won by fall over Alex Shoulders (Olney-Richland County) 6-15 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Alex Shoulders (Olney-Richland County) 6-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Brylon Doty (Benton) 1-3 won by major decision over Alex Shoulders (Olney-Richland County) 6-15 (MD 16-2)

19th Place Match - Kendal Hughes (Highland) 1-8 won by fall over Alex Shoulders (Olney-Richland County) 6-15 (Fall 0:53)

220

Aiden Foster (14-10) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 - Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Tyler Montgomery (Glenwood) 11-7 won by decision over Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 (Dec 8-7)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 won by decision over Logan Williams (Benton) 13-7 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal - Tucker Bryant (Harrisburg) 17-4 won by fall over Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 (Fall 2:46)

3rd Place Match - Aiden Foster (Olney-Richland County) 14-10 won by decision over Tyler Montgomery (Glenwood) 11-7 (Dec 7-3)

285

Skylar Sutton (20-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Round 1 - Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 won by fall over Justin Fricke (Mascoutah) 9-11 (Fall 1:28)

Round 3 - Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 won by decision over Lucas Flavin (Glenwood) 17-11 (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal - Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 won by fall over Robert Rigg (Charleston) 8-8 (Fall 0:42)

Semifinal - Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 won by fall over Mason Poland (Goreville) 15-9 (Fall 1:51)

1st Place Match - Gabe Craig (Benton) 37-0 won by decision over Skylar Sutton (Olney-Richland County) 20-2 (Dec 9-3)