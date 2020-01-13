Kavon Russell took the ball to the rack with a willful tenacity in a first-half performance that wowed the home crowd at Brockman Gymnasium on Friday night.

Then for a six-minute span to start the second half, Kewanee’s entire lineup played with such cohesion that the whole thing was out of reach before the third quarter concluded.

Kewanee executed a brilliant 80-47 victory over Bureau Valley in the annual Salute to America game.

“We stressed at halftime we wanted to play the first four minutes the way we want to play,” said Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis. “Put the game away. I thought that was one of the best four-minute stretches we had this year.”

The evening was dedicated to U.S. service members past and present, honoring them in a pregame ceremony comprised of patriotism and solemnity. This year’s recognition was led by senior student council president Gracey Damron, vice president Alex Salazar and senior class representatives Santos Contreras and Cristofer Palos Fernandez. Fans were treated at halftime to a free slice of the table-sized flag cake that was dressed in red, white and blue frosting.

Kewanee’s record improved to 14-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Russell scored 19 points, of which 15 came in the first half. He moved decisively to the basket early. In succession, he scored on a layup, a pullup jumper in the lane and in converting on a steal that he drove hard to the hoop for a basket-and-one. He later lined up for some long-range jumps shots, hitting on two 3-pointers in the second period.

But it was Russell’s offensive rebound basket at 3:42 of the first period that both dazzled fans and demonstrated his relentlessness. After snagging one offensive rebound and resetting the offense, Russell followed his own long miss on a 3-pointer with a drive baseline that sliced through defenders into which he went up and under the backboard for the reverse layin. He hit the floor so hard he jarred loose a contact lens. But the play set the tone for the night.

Russell wasn’t alone in offensive production in the first half. Carson Sauer got 10 of his 12 points and reserve Ka’Zeer Johnson had seven of his 11 points then.

But it was the third quarter run in which Kewanee truly shined.

“Fueled by defense, by how hard we play, and by how hard we rebound,” Lewis said. “It just makes things so much easier. We stress those things all the time. Shots are going to fall. We knocked some big 3s down in the second half.”

It started with senior guard Logan Zarvell. He took the ball hard baseline and dished it out to Terry Terry behind the arc, who fired in a 3. The next score came on a Terry assist to Niko Powe, who nailed a 3-pointer.

A defensive stop led to the next score. On a steal at midcourt, Powe somehow managed to keep his dribble until he could feed Terry, who was headed for the hoop. But when Terry drew the defense, he sent a bounce pass to the trailing player — which was Russell — who made the layin.

Powe sank another baseline 3 off a Zarvell assist. Then Sauer got the ball down low, and his spin move into a reverse layup put Kewanee up 58-31.

After that, things cascaded. From near midcourt, Terry threw a pass above the rim and Russell leaped up and gently dropped it in the hoop. Johnson got inside for a layup. Then even off a miss, Kewanee scored, when the loose ball was kicked out to Powe on the baseline, who buried it for his third 3 of the quarter.

The run didn’t stop until play was stopped so trainers could attend Bureau Valley guard Zach Baker, who had injured his ankle. By then, it was 65-37.

Bureau Valley’s top scorers were Dalton Dean and Adam Johnson, each with seven.