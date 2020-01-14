In the opening quarter, Casey-Westfield scored the first two-points of the game, however that was the last that they would lead.

The Lady Tigers came alive and went to work, leading at the end of the first quarter, 20-8.

Olney allowed their opponent four-points in the second quarter, while depositing 20 points and leading at the half, 40-12.

Casey-Westfield went on a small run in the third quarter outscoring the Lady Tigers 11-10, but that would be their last points as Olney held Casey-Westfield to zero-points in the fourth quarter.

With a running clock and at the sound of the final horn, it was the Lady Tigers picking up their 16th win on the season.

Olney was led in scoring by Anna Blank, who had a big night with 31 points, shooting 13/22 for 59.1 percent; 10/13 from 2-point range for 76.9 percent; 3/9 from beyond the arc for 33.3 percent; perfect from the line; grabbed 8 -rebounds (4-offensive, 4-defensive); 4-assists; and 5-steals.

Anndyn Fairless came off the bench and scored 12 points. She was 4/6 from beyond the arc for 66.7 percent.

Kenzie Weiler had 9-points; Tara Hughes had 4-points and grabbed 15 rebounds (7-offensive, 8-defensive); Jocelyn VanMatre and Haven Doll each had 4-points and Paige Steber added 3-points.

The Lady Tigers are 16-2 overall improve to 4-1 in the LIC.

The LIC Tournament begins Thursday, January 16, 2020. The Lady Tigers, as the #2 seed will be in action on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. and again will face the Casey-Westfield Lady Warriors.