Kewanee punched the ball inside — making 22 baskets from within the lane — and defeated Orion 66-41 on Tuesday at Brockman Gym in a crossover division game of the Three Rivers Conference.

The win was Kewanee’s fourth straight, putting its won-loss record at 15-4.

Carson Sauer had 18 points and 14 rebounds while Kavon Russell had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sauer punctuated a productive second quarter with a two handed slam with about 1:30 left in the first half. Russell, out in front of the fast break, had four second-half baskets.

Kewanee outscored Orion 41-20 in the second half. Senior Logan Zarvell sees a lot of positives.

“We’re rolling,” he said. “We lost a couple games a couple weeks ago. But we’re back on track. Everybody’s playing hard, playing together as a team.”

Zarvell had nine points, making four of five shots. He also had 11 rebounds and five assists.

“I’m not scoring as much as I did in the past,” he said. “I’m doing all the little things right. I see my open teammates. Rebound pretty well.”

Niko Powe contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

According to Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis, his team had to adjust to Orion’s first-half game plan. Kewanee led 25-21 at the break.

“We didn’t start out the way we wanted,” Lewis said. “ They came out here, picked us up full court man, I thought they did a good job of causing some havoc, putting pressure on us. Our ball movement was a little stagnant.”

Lewis said the coaching staff used the halftime break to challenge the players to respond.

“But I was really happy with how we played in the second half, he said. “We came out and played really well. Our defense was good. Our offense was good. Our rebounding was good. Got back to the way we are playing. Didn’t gamble a lot. Just stayed solid in the halfcourt, caused a lot of problems.”

Kewanee shot 30 of 73 for 41.1 percent. In the paint, Kewanee was 22 of 46. Lewis wants to see those percentages go up for before the conference game on Friday against Hall in Spring Valley.

“We were getting really good looks in the first half,” Lewis said. “We got to start knocking them down. We can’t get behind against teams that are really, really good, because we’re missing shots. We’ve got two days to get ready for Hall. Plenty of practice time to get stuff done. You know, it’s easy stuff to fix but it’s not easy stuff to fix. Stay the course. Stay the process.”

For Orion, Caleb Spranger had 11 points and Will Dunlap had nine points.