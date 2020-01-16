WOODHULL — Annawan beat host Ridgewood and Stark County defeated Wethersfield in opening-round games of the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament held Wednesday at Alwood schools’ high school and junior high gymnasiums.

Top-seeded Princeville, the No. 10-ranked team in Class 1A, and second-seeded Mercer County also won first-round games in their respective groups.

The pool portion of the tournament consists of 20 games played on five nights with the five-game trophy round scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25.

Last year, this tournament was wiped out by a series of winter storms. With the exception of a dash of freezing rain on Saturday, the extended forecast for games Monday, Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Thursday, Jan. 23, looks clear as a bell.

Here is a recap of Wednesday’s action:

Annawan 51, Ridgewood 35

Annawan pressed at the outset and built a 13-0 lead on steals and fastbreak baskets. Things were really going Annawan’s way: Even what looked to be an off-balanced runner by Kaley Peterson went in on a hard bank shot.

Ridgewood got on the board at the 4:22 mark of the first quarter with a Becken Adamson free throw.

“We haven’t pressed in a while, so we came out with it,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. “We were seeing some passing lanes, seeing the ball, getting some deflections and some easy runouts to get out in front.”

Annawan started the third period in a similar fashion and went on an 18-8 run. “Gave us the cushion we needed,” Burkiewicz said.

Keagan Rico, the recipient of several fastbreak buckets, finished with 20 points. Emily Miller added 15 points.

For Ridgewood, Adamson finished with 14 points. Kendall Lewis’s right arm was injured during the game and sat on the end of the bench with a ice pack wrapped around the cradled arm.

Stark County 39, Wethersfield 34

Wethersfield got within seven, 37-30 with a minute left, but Stark County made the defensive stops to preserve the win.

Wethersfield’s Kaitlyn Witte made a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and gave her team a chance to set up a fullcourt press. But once Stark County got the ball to midcourt, Wethersfield conceded.

Olivia Hopp had 15 points, McKenzie Stahl had eight points and Kelsey Berchtold seven points for Stark County.

Stark County played stout defense in the second quarter and built a 21-11 halftime lead.

“I’m taking all good out of this game,” said Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen. “We were there with them most of the game. I wasn’t sure if we could play a full game of man-to-man, hold a team under 40. I was really happy with the effort there.”

This was Stark County’s second victory over Wethersfield. Stark County won 53-46 on Jan. 6.

“We’re playing with top seeds in this tournament and we’re right there at the end with every one of them,” Hansen said. “That’s something for us so we can carry on. Were not technically out of it.”

Wethersfield’s Lexi Nichols had 15 points and Gabi Robinson had eight points.

Mercer County 53, Galva 35

Galva led 25-23 at halftime.

Mercer County coach Kate Engwall pulled her starters and sat them for most of the first half.

Mercer reserve Shalyn Lucas had 13 points. Grace Fisher had eight points, Karli Stineman had eight points and Maggie Harrison had six points.

For Galva, Kali Yelm had nine points, Lexi Stone had nine points and Tressa Rogers had eight points.

Princeville 61, United 29

Brinlee Bauman had 19 points while Emma Lane and Morissa Martin each had 11 points for Princeville.

Princeville led 18-3 after the first period.

For United, Natalie King had 11 points.