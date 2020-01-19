Geneseo, ranked fifth in Class 3A, defeated Kewanee 75-36 in girls basketball on Saturday morning at the Kewanee National Guard Armory.

It was the only game yet played in the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational Tournament.

Weather — first snow, then ice — wiped six games off the slate Friday and Saturday.

The tournament was to resume Monday with the hope that every team would at least get two games in.

But Geneseo and Kewanee did squeeze this one in by moving their Friday encounter to Saturday morning.

It was a small crowd of mostly friends and family members of the players who were in attendance. Geneseo’s fans sat on the north side, Kewanee’s on the south — and there was plenty of room to spare on the venerable facility’s old wooden rollout bleachers.

Geneseo was formidable, jumping ahead 24-8 in the first quarter on the strength of its starters. Geneseo’s second unit kept up the pace, making it 50-18 by halftime.

“We need to get out, we need to play these games,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. “I think we got to work on our half court zone, our pack line zone in the second half. We’re going to need that down the line. I thought we got good rotations on our press. We can be better off the dribble and better off our screens, setting up offensively, but we got a lot of kids in and what we wanted to do.”

Both Geneseo units capitalized on turnovers created by Geneseo’s various defenses, including stealing inbounds passes after baskets.

“I think for us it’s just confidence,” Shipley said. “We know they are good. We know they are skilled. They’ve proven to that conference they moved into, little school with big talent. We work on trying to do things that we can do, what we can control. I think we went into the season controlling what we control. We let them into our heads and just gave them the ball.”

Shipley said her team played better in the second half.

Kammie Ludwig had 15 points, the only Geneseo starter in double figures. Ludwig did most of her scoring in the first five minutes of the game. She knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the first quarter for her 11th point that made it 16-6.

Geneseo reserves Ann Wirth had 12 and Faith Henderson and Brenna McGuire each had 11 points. Getting reserves playing time was important, Hardison said, because of the team’s aspirations.

“We want to win conference,” Hardison said. “Right now we’re sitting undefeated in the conference. First year in the Western Big 6. A lot people said we really didn’t belong. We’re trying to prove we can compete at that level. It’s a step up.

“We’re in the toughest 3A sectional in the state. The last six state champions have come out of there. Five of the top 10 teams are in our sectional. We got to keep playing, keep getting better.”

For Kewanee, Gracey Damron had nine points.