The Ingersoll Middle School Lady Giants volleyball teams were beat by Limestone Walters Wednesday.

The 8th grade team lost 25-12, 25-11. Their record is now 1-4.

Kills: Hamm, Zedric, Meves, Pary - 1 each

Blocks: Meves - 1

Assists: Meves & Long - 2 each

Digs: Faimer - 2, Strode - 1, Hamm - 2

The 7th grade team lost 25-16, 25-11. Their record is now 0-5.

Kills: Rogers - 3

Aces: Webber - 3, Markello - 2, Calvin - 1

Blocks: Rogers - 1

Assists: Mitchell - 2

Digs: Smith - 1