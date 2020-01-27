FARMINGTON — Senior decision-making. Senior leadership. Senior playmakers.

Kewanee’s upperclassmen made clutch contributions and preserved a 59-57 victory over Farmington on Saturday afternoon.

“We needed that one,” said Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis. “We needed to be tested like that. They’re an outstanding team. Well-coached. They play hard, play the right way.”

Kavon Russell and Carson Sauer turned defensive rebounds into offense as the two teams exchanged leads six times in the fourth quarter.

“Senior-led team, right there,” said Lewis, noting Sauer’s impact plays — “Carson was huge in the second half” — and then, Russell’s sticktoitiveness. “It wasn’t his best game, but he kept playing, kept after it.”

Russell created his own scoring opportunities, most stunning was a right hand to left hand underhanded swooping layin. He also had two furious dribble drives in which he leaped down the lane for baskets.

Sauer got a baby hook shot to fall. He also went after his own missed shot, drawing a foul on the rebound and sinking two free throws that put Kewanee ahead 59-57.

On the other end, with still a minute to play, Sauer had a rejection, swatting away Ben Martin’s shot on a dribble drive to lane.

Farmington fouled to stop the clock, but Kewanee worked the time down because Farmington had three fouls to give to earn the bonus. By the time Trenton Terry went to the line, where he missed on a one-and-bonus, the clock was down to 14.4 seconds.

Kewanee pressed, and Farmington tried for a last shot, with sophomore Corbin Rutledge making a dribble drive to the lane. But Ka’Zeer Johnson, inserted into the lineup at senior captain Logan Zarvell’s request, was there to contest the missed shot at the horn.

“It’s a player-led team,” Lewis said. “I love coaching them.”

Russell finished with 17 points. Sauer had 16 points. Niko Powe added 15 points, popping in a pair of 3s in the third quarter.

Rutledge had 17 points and Dalton Powell had 16 points for Farmington, which dropped to 15-7.

Kewanee, at 18-4, has won seven straight and has a Three Rivers Conference rematch against league-leading Newman Central Catholic on Tuesday at Brockman Gym. Newman is 20-3 and unbeaten in the league, but will likely be without starter Devon House who must rest his swollen Achilles’ tendon.

Kewanee defeated St. Bede 79-49 on Friday in Peru. It was Kewanee’s fourth victory over St. Bede this season and put Kewanee at 5-1 in the league. Powe had 23 points to lead Kewanee in that one. Johnson and Russell each had 13 points and Sauer added nine.