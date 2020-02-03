GRANVILLE — Wethersfield extended its zone defense into the backcourt — a change that led to 46-34 victory over Putnam County on Saturday night.

The zone press gave its opponents fits: Putnam County scored one basket in the third quarter.

The win was a confidence boost for Wethersfield, which learned Friday it will be the No. 9 seed for the Oneida Regional and opens the Class 1A postseason Monday, Feb. 10, with a play-in game against host school ROWVA. Putnam County, conversely, is the No. 2 seed in the St. Bede regional.

Nearly half of Wethersfield’s points came at the free-throw line. Wethersfield was 22 of 34 on free throws.

Lexi Nichols, who led all scorers with 17 points, was 11 of 14 on free throws. Post-player Gabi Robinson, who missed the previous two games because of illness, made four of six free throws in the third when Wetherfield pulled ahead. Kaitlyn Witte had 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third.

Witte’s 3 with 5:17 to go in the third broke a series of 10 ties or lead changes between the teams since the start of the second quarter. After that, Wethersfield never trailed.

Wethersfield’s lead went to 37-23 on a Nichols basket to open the fourth quarter. Putnam County put together a short run. But Wethersfield answered when Nichols found Robinson open underneath for a layup with 3:50 left to put the lead back at double-digits, 40 to 30.

Caitlyn Cioni and Sophia Harris each had nine points for Putnam County.

At Wyoming

Stark County’s won-loss record went to 20-8 as it defeated the Henry-Senachwine-Lowpoint-Washburn co-op 56-38.

Stark County went on a 23-12 second-quarter run to retake the lead by halftime, 31-26.

Olivia Hopp had 19 points. She was eight of 10 on free throws. Kylee Frisby added 13 points while McKenzie Stahl and Kelsey Berchtold each had 10 points.

For Henry, Nak Kessling and Tandyn Van Etten each had 12 points.