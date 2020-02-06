Annawan senior Drake Van Hyfte, accompanied by his parents, teammates and coaches, was one of 17 players who signed a national letter of intent to play for Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday as part of college football’s traditional signing day.

Van Hyfte was a 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op that went 12-1 and reached the Class 1A state semifinals. He earned all-state and all-Lincoln Trail Conference honors with 163 tackles — 38 tackles for loss — and five sacks.

But it was Van Hyfte’s leadership and versatility that EIU valued also. His role as team captain and the prospects he might return to his original position on the defensive line appeared to make him an attractive recruit to second-year coach Adam Cushing and his staff.

"We wanted to have the right fit for our program academically, socially and athletically,” Cushing said. “When you look at the class, 34 of the 38 were team captains. Almost all of them were multiple-sport athletes and even multiple position players on their teams.”

In an interview on Tuesday, Van Hyfte said EIU assistant coach Deonte Gibson — a former all-Big Ten defensive lineman at Northwestern who later played with the Buccaneers and the Lions in the NFL — was a big factor in his choice. “I really trust them with my career moving forward, to develop into the best player I could be,” Van Hyfte said.

“It’s really a great fit for me,” Van Hyfte said. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life.”

A-W first-year coach Logan Willits said Van Hyfe made a lasting contribution to the program:

“Drake became a great leader for us very early and helped promote accountability within our program.”

Van Hyfte is the latest member of a family that participates in college athletics. His father Ted played football at Wake Forest and his mother Valerie was a basketball player at Bradley. His sister Jayde is a sophomore on the No. 21-ranked Arizona State women’s basketball team and his sister Morgan is a redshirt junior for the Central Missouri State women’s basketball team. Older sister Celina played women’s basketball for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.