Each winter, groups of stalwart fisherfolk brave the season’s cold and icy wind blasts to pursue their quarry beneath the ice and snow.

I’ve spoken with several of these groups, some in families with young children just learning the ropes of this wintertime sport, and others who have been fishing with the unrelated members of their group for so long that they consider each other to be family just the same.

For most groups, setting out about 9 in the morning is a fairly standard time. After preparing themselves each a nice Thermos full of hot coffee or cocoa, it’s time to pack up the gear and head for that ever-so-secret destination.

Everyone that I’ve spoken with over the past week has assured me that, despite the warmish weather we have had of late, that the ice is “at least six inches thick” where they are going to be fishing.

After arriving at their favorite ice fishing spot, it’s time to suit up for the weather. Going out onto a frozen lake or pond in nothing but jeans, tennis shoes and a winter jacket is one way to ruin your time on the ice, I have been assured.

These experienced groups wear gear suited for spending a great deal of time on the ice; insulated bibs and jackets, thermal lined boots, hats and special gloves that are waterproof and still warm. Hand warmers are present in each pocket, with extra packages within reach.

Next it’s time to load up the sled. Many groups use a medium to large deer sled for this purpose, as it slides across the frozen surface of the lake or pond without digging in and getting stuck.

The gear that goes into the sled is subjective to each fishing group. Standard carries include 5-gallon buckets with padded swivel seat tops on them, with ice fishing gear tucked inside. An auger, either hand-powered or battery operated is imperative.

After loading the gear up into the sled, it’s time to head out onto the ice. Most fisherfolk I know carry a heavy metal bar with them, called a “spud”, with which they poke at the ice ahead of their steps as insurance that they don’t tread out onto thim, unsafe ice without knowing.

Just in case of a “fall-in”, many will also wear a set of hand spikes around their necks which will prove useful for pulling themselves out of the water onto the ice.

Once a location on the ice is chosen, a hole is drilled through the ice with an auger. Typically, one or two per fisherfolk. The fun part is finally here!

Ice fishing poles are rigged up with tiny, brightly-colored little jigs that are typically “tipped” at the hook end with a live waxworm. Live bait being preferred over anything synthetic.

The wait begins, but is not long. Everyone has been proud to display the pictures of their bounteous haul of crappie, bluegill, bass and northern pike.