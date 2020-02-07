The Teutopolis Boys bombed the Taylorville Tornadoes on Saturday, Feb. 1, by sinking 10 3-pointers for a 65-53 victory.

Evan Wermert sunk three of the long shots for part of his 25 points in the Teutopolis home game. Jordan Hardiek sunk five 3-pointers along with a free throw for 16 points. Wermert also added 8 points from the free-throw line, missing only one attempt. Brock Deters scored 8 points for the Wooden Shoes. Teutopolis Coach Chet Reeder was proud of this players’ shooting but also cited his players’ rebounding as a key to the victory.

“We held a 32-23 rebound advantage. Brock Deters finished with 10 rebounds. Evan Wermert had 6 rebounds and 4 assists,” Reeder explained. “Even though Evan had all those points, every shot was heavily contested, and he had to work for everything he got. This may have been our best offensive game as far as executing what we do best.”

After stumbling out of the gate with Taylorville leading 15-10 after the first quarter, the Shoes started clicking on offense. Teutopolis scored 21 points, but Taylorville was also productive with 16 points in the second quarter. The score was knotted at 31 at the half.

Teutopolis took control of the contest in the third quarter, doubling Taylorville’s scoring, 22 to 11. The final quarter had the Shoes gaining the advantage again with 12 points compared to 11 for Taylorville. Reeder said Luke Ungrund and Mitch Hardiek did an excellent job defending Taylorville’s top scorer.

Last week was a good one for Teutopolis. They won an away game at Mt. Zion, 66-43 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Leading 16 to 11 going into the second quarter, the Shoes couldn’t sink a basket for several minutes, ending up with only 4 points. Fortunately for Teutopolis, the Braves were missing as well with only 5 points in the second quarter. That helped Teutopolis maintain its lead at 20 to 16 when the first half ended.

“We survived a bad first half shooting effort,” Reeder said. “In the second half our ball pressure on defense helped us get easy buckets. That in turn helped us make some outside shots.”

The ball kept swooshing through the net in the third quarter for the Shoes. They scored 30 points and held Mt. Zion to only 12. Teutopolis scored 21 points in the final quarter to put the game away.

Ungrund was the scoring leader with 16 points for the Shoes. Wermert added 12 and Deters produced 8 points. There were seven other Teutopolis players adding to the score. Wermert also pulled in 9 rebounds and Ungrund had 4 steals. Teutopolis had 39 rebounds while Mt. Zion managed to get 21.

After overcoming a major roadblock to the Salem Invitational championship by defeating Thornton Fractional North High on Jan. 23, the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes lost 24 hours later to Effingham.

The Teutopolis Boys outplayed the Meteors from Thornton with excellent defense, aggressive rebounding and patient shooting in the second half. The final score was 42-35. Teutopolis had trailed by 5 points at the half.

Jordan Hardiek led the Shoes with 17 points. Seven of his teammates contributed scores to make it full team effort.

Then on Friday, Jan. 24, the “Red and Blue” game between Effingham and Teutopolis promised a battle for the fans from Effingham County. The Flaming Hearts took the contest, 71-55. That advanced Effingham to the championship against East St. Louis the next day, while the Shoes played Carbondale for third place.

Effingham County did not fare well on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Salem’s gym. Teutopolis lost to Carbondale, 65-45. East St. Louis won the tournament championship by defeating Effingham, 61-42.