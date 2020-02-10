Niko Powe scored 27 points in Kewanee’s 80-63 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on Saturday at Brockman Gymnasium.

Kewanee made the most of this three-game home stretch, which also included wins over Princeton and Peoria Quest. It extended its won-loss record to 23-4 and has now won 12 straight.

Kewanee had four double-figure scorers. Powe made five 3-pointers for his part. Carson Sauer had 20 points, Trenton Terry had 11 and Kavon Russell had a pair of 3s and four free throws for 10.

Monmouth-Roseville got within 10, 73-63, with 2:46 left. It also had four in double figures: Rashaun King with 25, Quincy Talivaa and Ben Anderson with 11 each and Connor Olson with 10.

Monmouth-Roseville had the early lead. Kewanee overtook it when Powe picked the pocket of the ballhandler for a layin at 3:30 of the first to go up 11-10.

Powe made a 3 at 6:36 of the second that gave Kewanee a 26-17 lead. But halftime, Kewanee was up 43-31. Powe had another pair of 3s in the third quarter and Kewanee led 63-49.

Kewanee’s finally took command with 4:40 to go. Powe stole the ball and passed to Sauer for the layin. That made it 71-57.