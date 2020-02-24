Wethersfield closed out its regular season with a 64-56 victory over ROWVA-Williamsfield in boys basketball on Friday.

Wethersfield finished the regular season at 21-10 and finished in a three-way tie for second in the Lincoln Trail Conference at 7-2.

Wethersfield led 22-12 after the first quarter and stayed in command the rest of the way.

Brady Kelley led Wethersfield scorers with 16 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Waylon Bryant had 13 points, Tevin Baker had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Kale Nelson had 10 points.

Coltin Quagliano, who is Wethersfield’s leading scorer, only played eight minutes and had six points and three assists.

For ROWVA, Lorin Peterson had 30 points and Harrison Wight had 10 points.

Elsewhere

Mercer County beat Princeville 67-66, Ridgewood defeated Galva 67-61 and West Central beat Stark County 78-70.