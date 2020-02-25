Princeton won the opening game of the Chillicothe Regional and earned a third shot at its old rival, Kewanee.

Princeton defeated Eureka 70-67 in overtime on Monday at Illinois Valley Central.

That set up Tuesday’s rematch between Princeton and Kewanee.

Both teams are members of the Three Rivers Conference East Division. Kewanee won both meetings during the regular season: 62-47 on Feb. 4 at Brockman Gymnasium and 69-56 on Feb. 11 at Prouty Gymnasium.

Kewanee is the No. 1 seed in the sectional subgroup that feeds the Chillicothe Regional. The team has a 27-4 won-loss record.

In the other game, Fieldcrest defeated Bureau Valley 76-42, which finished with a running clock.

At Aledo

Monmouth-Roseville beat host Mercer County 61-44. Rashaun King, who transferred to Mon-Rose from Mercer County, had 22 points.

"It's a different feeling being on the wrong side of the bench, but I like Monmouth-Roseville. It's a great place to be," said King. "I have a lot of friends there. It's a fit for me."

Trey Essig had 17 points for Mercer County.

In the other game, Rock Island Alleman defeated Sherrard 71-58.

At Winnebago

Oregon defeated Stillman Valley 5-37.

At Rock Falls

Jalen Johnson had 26 points as Rock Falls defeated Riverdale 71-46. Clayton Johnson had 24 points in Erie-Prophetstown’s 50-45 victory over West Carroll.

Matthew Wheaton of The Register-Mail, Galesburg, Ill. contributed to this report