CHILLICOTHE - Kewanee lost to Princeton 60-56 on Tuesday in the Class 2A boys basketball regional semifinals.

Starting center Carson Sauer had contracted the flu on Sunday and was home in bed. The backup, Ka’Zeer Johnson, was in his second week recovering from a swollen Achilles tendon and was on the bench in street clothes.

Without those key players, the potential for springboarding from this game into a postseason run evaporated against an opponent that knew all too well how to exploit the situation. This was the third meeting in just 22 days for the rival schools, Kewanee having won the two previous matches.

Kewanee finished the season at 27-5, its win streak going back to Jan. 3 snapped. It was ranked fifth in Class 2A in Tuesday’s Associated Press poll.

Princeton grabbed the early lead, stretched it out, and withstood every attempt by Kewanee to pull close.

“I’ve been on the other side of things,” said Princeton coach Jason Smith. “When you’re a higher seed and you are behind, the closer it gets, the tighter you become, because you’re supposed to win that game. I told the guys to keep it close, and great things would happen.”

And even when Niko Powe had a 3 to finally tie the score at 56 with 1:10 left, Princeton kept its composure, got to the free-throw line and sank four free throws in the stretch. Kewanee misfired on two 3-point attempts in the closing minute.

And for Kewanee’s seniors, the outpouring of grief was immediate after the buzzer. Senior Kavon Russell fell to the floor and covered his face and Trenton Terry’s expression was anguished as he was embraced by Blaine Pickering. But they could, at least, console one another. Sauer, had home, had to endure his disappointment without his teammates.

Lewis spent nearly 25 minutes in the locker room with his players and was the last to exit.

“Really tough to have some thoughts right now,” said Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis after the game. “All I know is I really enjoyed coaching this team all year. One hellava basketball season. Didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But I’ll remember this year for the rest of my life. How hard they worked, how coachable they were, how fun the season was. How much dedication they had to our basketball program, especially our seniors.”

Princeton got ahead by as much as 10, 27 to 17, on a basket by Wyatt Davis at the 2:41 mark of the second quarter. Princeton led 29-25 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Russell made repeated attempts to create offensively, find a path to the basket and score off the dribble. He had 12 points in the third quarter, including two baskets at the end of the period to make it 44-40.

Russell continued to score off the dribble. He drew the foul to convert a basket-and-one with 3:34 left that made it 52-51 and, after Princeton worked out to another five-point lead, rebounded his own miss for a baseline bunny to make it 56-53.

In the meantime Tayvian Taylor grabbed a rebound and took it coast-to-coast for a layin. Powe stayed active on defense despite being on the wrong end of two personal fouls: he was called for an offensive foul when he beyond the end line and making a pass from out of bounds and then for blocking when he tried to take a charge against Princeton’s Liam Duffin.

Yet, Kewanee got to the foul line and couldn’t convert often enough. Kewanee was 11 of 23 on free throws.

Russell finished with 31 points. Powe had 11 points. Pickering and fellow senior Xavier Crowe, who tag-teamed in the vacant low-post position, combined for eight points.

Davis finished with 22 points for Princeton. Jamison Reinhardt had 19 points, 13 coming in the first half. Brayden Debates had 11 points.

“No one expected us to win this game except for us,” Smith said. “And so we came with that mentality and played loose.”

Princeton, at 16-14, will be the underdog again on Friday. It plays the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between host Illinois Valley Central and Fieldcrest.