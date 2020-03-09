PRINCETON -- Fieldcrest started this game tentatively, cautiously. By the end, it was confidence and poise that carried it to the Class 2A sectional title on Friday at Prouty Gymnasium.

Fieldcrest beat Sterling Newman 65-62 and won its first boys basketball sectional title since 2012, which also came on this floor.

"A magical place for us," said Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler, the only coach this school has known.

Bryce Nordstrom had 17 points, Matt Lorton had 14, Cory Land had 12, Garrett Nix had 11 and Jaxson Cusac-McKay had 11 for Fieldcrest.

"A team that will never be outworked," Winkler said. "Love each other. They play for each other. A joy."

Fieldcrest is 27-6 on the season.

The game didn't even end with a full buzzer, just a blurt from the scoreboard as Newman's last possession went out of bounds as time expired and the scorekeeper tried to stop the clock. Fieldcrest's fans streamed onto the court in celebration.

Newman's season ends at 27-5. Devon House had 20 points and Marcus Williams had 19.

Newman led 31-23 at halftime, but by then, Fieldcrest had ceased being choosy on offense.

"Love the third quarter flow," Winkler said. "That was our pace."

Fieldcrest led 47-44 to start the fourth.

The fourth quarter was played freely, with both teams driving to the hoop or working for 3-point shots. Lorton buried a 3 from the top of the key, tying the score at 58 with 1:20 left.

The biggest play belonged to Cusac-McKay. His driving layin at 58.1 seconds drew a foul. He added the free throw and it was 61-60.

Lorton made two free throws and Fieldcrest led 63-60. House drove to the lane for a layin with 19.5 seconds left to pull within one, 63-62.

Fieldcrest will play Tuesday in the Dekalb Supersectional against Elmhurst Timothy Christian, an 89-78 winner over Rockford Lutheran at Genoa-Kingston.

In that game, Timothy Christian finished the game on a 7-0 run, and four players scored 14 or more points for the Trojans, led by Josh Harris' 25-point night and Matt Owens' 23-point game.

Elsewhere

No. 1-ranked Chicago Orr beat Chicago Clark 72-60 at Chicago Marshall.

No. 3 Breeze Mater Dei won its 12th straight over Alton Marquette 42-27 at Shelbyville.

No. 9 Nashville was upset by Murphysboro 47-37 at McLeansboro’s Jerry Sloan gym. JaQuan Jackson fired in a game-high 17 points and set the school's single-season record for 3-pointers, while Dezmond Clark added 15 and Calvon Clemons chipped in 11 points

No. 10 Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin beat Joliet Catholic 53-39. Drew Reifsteck scored a game-high 26 points as Bismark went to 33-0.

Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin beat Petersburg PORTA 53-42 at Beardstown. It was S-HG’s first sectional title since 1948.

Chicago Corliss beat Chicago Dyett 51-41 at Chicago Carver Military Academy.

Contributors were Ryan Mahan of the Springfield State-Journal Register and Jay Taft of the Rockford Register Star, and via the Tribune News Service, Garen Vartanian of Belleville News-Democrat, Bucky Dent of The Southern Illinoisan and Jim Cotter of the Commercial-News, Danville.