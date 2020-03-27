MACOMB – Western Illinois athletic director Danielle Surprenant admits the last several weeks have not been easy for her.

She admits breaking the news to student-athletes and coaches that the spring sports seasoned would be postponed and later canceled, has been one of the hardest parts of her job.

Breaking the news was even more difficult because she had to do it by phone.

The majority of Western’s teams were on the road and had to get the information while away from Macomb.

“That by far was the most challenging piece of it, it’s some of the most gut-wrenching news I’ve had to deliver, telling them to come home when they’re sitting in a bus or van and that they need to come back for details,” she said. “Trying to figure out the next step, those are some of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had to have.

“We have some coaches who are in their first year here, tennis and baseball teams, so that was difficult to deliver to our first-time head coaches at Western. It’s tough news all-around, but for those first-year head coaches, it was difficult.”

But with the spring wiped out, Surprenant, WIU and schools across the country now must look to the future and come up with a plan for what things may look like down the road.

“There are still a lot of discussions, I think the NCAA right away, and credit to them, want to look at eligibility and make it right for our student-athletes,” Surprenant said. “We want some flexibility moving forward, but it’s yet to be determined. A lot of things are getting tossed around on calls, so we’ll see how it impacts things.”

Eligibility and scholarships for current student-athletes as well as future student-athletes has been a big talking point as the NCAA wants to honor its current seniors but also honor opportunities to future student athletes who will make their way to campuses in the fall.

“By no means will a freshmen who signed on lose their scholarship, that is not a discussion we’ve had at this point, we are still waiting on some answers though,” Surprenant said. “Even bigger than that is the financial implications, eligibilities for our seniors who are here and doing great things but at the same time bringing in freshmen.

“At the same time, there are also complications academically. How are online classes impacting degrees, what about students who still need to take an SAT and the sites are not holding them? There are a lot of questions we have brought up with eligibility, getting people here, that we’re still waiting for clarification on. Student-athlete experience is a big deal, we’re still having those conversations because we want to get things right and get things moving forward.”

And moving things forward means having those meetings, having those conversations and asking those questions to get Western and all of college athletics ready to go when the time comes.

“We’re living in a different time, but there have been a lot of virtual meetings, I’m getting very much acquainted with Zoom and Google Hangouts because we are having those conversations,” Surprenant said. “Having them on the computer is a little different, but the interaction is valuable. We’re having weekly calls with our leagues, webinars to keep up to date and working on legislation.

“It’s a dynamic sports world and these resources are valuable and helping us stay engaged. We’re even having our on-campus meetings, it looks and feels different, but we’re still trucking along.”