For those of us dutifully doing our part to slow the spread of the viral pandemic, the hectic go-here-go-there pace of life has slowed down quite a bit.

For those of us who’ve been quarantined and sick with symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, the former hectic go-here-go-there pace of life has come to a screeching halt.

During the past week, this writer has spent most of her time sleeping and allowing her body to do its job in fighting off the virus.

Now that I am on the road to recovery, I’ve noticed and become so much more appreciative of the little things as the earth begins to green again in the springtime.

The soft breezes that wafted through open windows earlier this week were of particular delight, as I sat in my chair soaking in the afternoon sunbeams.

During the absence of my viewing, the spring bulbs in the flowerbeds have sprung up in abundance. Creamy yellow stands of narcissus, surrounded by brilliant blue siberian squibb and tiny grape hyacinth are a delight to behold after the paleness of winter.

Some of the trees are already in full bud and those of you with seasonal allergies will confirm that the pollen of spring has arrived in all its glory.

The grass has greened up and looks almost long enough to mow, but wait - the pollinators are already out and about! For the sake of these insects, it’s best to delay that first mowing as long as you can, especially if you have a more naturalized yard containing early crocus and other perennials.

Somehow a wasp wandered inside and made its way to the bathroom. We noticed it buzzing up around the light fixture on the ceiling.

Queen wasps come out of hibernation in the early spring. At first she will be feeding heavily in preparation for her upcoming role in this year’s colony.

Soon the queen will choose a dry, dark place for building a wasp nest. The honeycomb-like nest will be built out of wood fiber that the queen chews to create a wasp version of paper mache.

The queen will then lay one egg in the nest, which hatches in 5-8 days as a larval wasp. Carefully, this larva will be fed sugary substances and insects by the queen.

Over the course of the next few weeks, this larvae will grow and pupate to eventually mature as an adult worker wasp.

Once the queen has raised 5 to 7 of these worker wasps to help her, she will spend her time only in the nest, laying eggs.

It is the feeding of the larval wasps by the queen and subsequent worker wasps that play the important part of pollinator in the early spring.

So what happened to the wasp in the bathroom? We opened the window so that she could fly outside and do her part to pollinate the flowers and trees in the neighborhood.