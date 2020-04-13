It has been a little more than a month since the NBA suspended its season, so it’s appreciated that the league and its players are looking for ways to give fans their basketball fix.

NBA and WNBA stars competing in a H-O-R-S-E tournament Sunday night on ESPN, however, was largely not it.

Most of the contestants checked in with spotty, blurry video feeds. The shots were not very creative. The broadcast dragged along for two hours.

It all made for a bizarre competition, but one in which Sky guard Allie Quigley and Bulls guard Zach LaVine advanced to the next round, beating Chris Paul and Paul Pierce, respectively.

That sets up an all-Chicago semifinal between LaVine and Quigley on Thursday night. Chauncey Billups will face Mike Conley Jr. in the other semifinal.

The event did have its entertaining moments, largely in the second hour when LaVine and Quigley took the court.

Quigley, a two-time winner of the WNBA 3-point contest, dug into her bag of trick shots for perhaps the most creative shot selection of all the contestants, including making a basket from on the ground while banking it off the rim. Her matchup with Paul was the most entertaining and compelling of the night with the two trading shots back and forth before Quigley finally outlasted him.

Although the competition did not allow for dunking, LaVine used his athleticism to his advantage over the retired Pierce, 42. He shut out Pierce with a combination of difficult layups and creative acrobatic shots that couldn’t be matched.

The competition was filled with strange moments that oddly seemed to captivate and perplex NBA fans on Twitter.

ESPN explained the rules of H-O-R-S-E about 100 times. Trae Young, who pulls up from near half-court and well beyond the 3-point line regularly during games, stayed close to the basket. The gym in Conley’s house was enormous. LaVine gave a tour of his house with a huge batting cage in the backyard. Nobody had good Wi-Fi.

No one was sure whether the dog in the background of Quigley’s court was plastic. (Her wife, two-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, confirmed it is fake.)

In such unprecedented times, when fans are starved for sports, everyone can be given a pass for an overall underwhelming competition. At least two of Chicago’s basketball stars put on the best show.

