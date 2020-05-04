Kavon Russell will play football and basketball in college, the Kewanee High School senior announced in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Russell committed to play for the University of Dubuque, an NCAA Division III private school in Dubuque, Iowa, affiliated with the Preysbyterian Church USA.

“I talked to both football and basketball and they offered me a spot on both teams,” said Russell.

In football, Russell was a member of the Class 4A all-state team at wide receiver and defensive back as selected by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

In addition to those positions, Russell played special teams and served as quarterback in some goalline situations. Kewanee finished the season at 7-4 and won a postseason game for the first time since 1999.

In basketball, Russell was a second-team selection by the Associated Press and a third-team selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in Class 2A.

Russell finished as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,687 points, second to 2016 grad Donovan Oliver’s 2,355 points. He had 200 3-pointers for the top spot in that category. Russell was fifth all-time in rebounding at 650 and fifth all-time in assists at 179.

Dubuque went 7-3 in football under coach Stan Zweifel, who has been at the school since 2008.

Dubuque won the 2011 and 2015 Iowa Conference Championships, qualified for the postseason both seasons. Twice Zweifel was named Iowa Conference Coach of the Year.

Dubuque went 14-11 in basketball under coach Robbie Sieverding, who has been the head coach since 2007. His 2016 team won the Iowa Conference Championship.