Here is an update on high school athletics around the state.

Hillsboro: Kyle McBrain returns to his alma mater as baseball coach. He was 122-90 at Staunton.

Auburn: Assistant Taylor Griffin promoted to coach the NIC girls basketball champions after one season at the school. She fills a vacancy left by Jason McClelland, who took a position in Wisconsin.

Hononegah: Jason Brunke, an 11-year assistant, takes over, promising to continue the girls basketball team’s press and 3-point style, established under the retired Randy Weibel, who won more than 700 games.

Triad: Josh Hunt, who coached the Triad girls basketball team from 2013-16 and coached the school’s boys basketball team from 2016-19, returns to coach the girls again. He was 52-30 as a girls coach and 44-44 with the boys.

Pontiac: Matt Kelley, who has been the assistant boys basketball coach at Bloomington Central Catholic for two seasons, was named coach at Pontiac. Previously, he was 84-76 in six seasons as coach at Champaign St. Thomas More. Kelley fills a vacancy created by the departure of Tom Garriott, who resigned to become coach at Olympia.

Bethalto Civic Memorial: Mike Arbuthnot, 58, leaves Triad to become the new head girls basketball coach. Arthbuthnot has coached for 23 seasons.

WNSV-FM Nashville: Sports broadcaster Bo Meyer and color commentator Brad McClay retired. Meyer, play-by-play voice for Nashville sports teams, is 65.

Marion: Casey Rose was named girls basketball coach, filling the vacancy by Mike Manfredo’s retirement. Rose formerly was a freshman boys basketball coach at the school and assistant women’s basketball coach at John A.

Murphysboro: Blake DeRocher, a 2009 Murphysboro graduate and three-sport athlete, was named girls basketball coach. He has been an assistant at Anna-Jonesboro since 2017.

Dixon: Evan Thorpe resigned after 12 seasons as cross country coach. He will continue to teach physical education at Madison Elementary. Thorpe’s team won the Class 2A championship in 2008.

Rock Falls: Zach Sandrock will coach boys basketball and Chad Williamson will coach wrestling.

Sandrock, an assistant at Dixon for three seasons, was a 2011 graduate of Rock Falls. Bicket resigned after eight seasons to become the athletics director at Bureau Valley. Williamson, who attended Rock Falls, won the 1998 Class A state wrestling championship at 189 pounds.

Oregon: Nathan Green named boys basketball coach after serving as an assistant at Rockford Lutheran.

Cahokia Conference: Chester and Sparta received invitations to join the athletic conference for the 2022-23 school year. East Alton Wood River, Okawville and Roxana were also invited. If all accept the conference will expand to 18 schools and have three divisions.

Galesburg: Mike Hellenthal, athletics director from 1988 to 1996 and organized the fundraising for Wicall Gym, Mustain Pool and created the school’s hall of fame, died in early May at age 76. Previously, he coached baseball for nine seasons and was the assistant basketball coach to Jerry Leggett for 15 seasons at Quincy. He later was the AD at Dixon.

Chester: Pat Knowles, who coached many sports at Chester and St. John Lutheran School, died of cancer at age 67. A Chester grad, Knowles was the girls basketball coach last season. It was the team’s second death: assistant Jennifer King died after a battle with cancer on March 28.

Limestone: Former Morton coach Jarrett Brown to coach boys basketball. Brown is the general manager of Renewal by Anderson of Central Illinois and the Quad Cities and will stay in that job. Brown fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Eddie Mathews, who coached nine seasons and whose 2013 finished third in Class 3A in 2013.