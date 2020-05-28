Starting Friday, campgrounds and camping will be open to the public at most Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites.

That means many activities can resume at state parks that had only partially opened on May 1, such as the Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area and the Hennepin Canal State Trail.

Johnson-Sauk offers the Chief Keokuk campground with 70 pads for campers and 25 tent-only sites. There is a primitive cabin. The lake is 58-acres in size and there are five picnic areas.

Class C camping is available at nine sites along the Hennepin Canal trail.

While normal park hours will resume, some things remain closed, including shelters, playgrounds and visitor centers.

Sites that offer concessions can do so.

The IDNR requests that campers assume personal responsibility and adhere to all posted guidelines, including:

1. Individual campsites are limited to campers within an immediate household.

2. Campfires are limited to those at a specific campsite.

3. Picnic tables should be used by members of the immediate family.

4. Cabins are for use by families or members within an immediate household.

5. Campers should follow site-specific guidelines when using shared facilities, such as showers.

6. Campers should continue to adhere to social distancing and other public health directives.

At Johnson-Sauk, the 22 pit toilets are open. Hiking and fishing are both permitted. The boat launch is open. The archery range is open, though visitors must bring their own targets.

For the Hennepin Canal, fishing is permitted throughout the site, although the canal was not stocked with trout this year. Hiking trails are open except between Lock 3 at Bureau Junction and Bridge 4 at 2050 East Road east of Tiskilwa because of a levee break at Lock 7 and between Bridges 62 and 62 on the feeder canal because of a levee failure. Horse trails are open.

Bishop Hill remains closed, as do all historic sites. Visitors can still access the grounds for walking, exterior viewing and photography.