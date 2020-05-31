Western Illinois and its new coach Rob Jeter landed its first major recruit this weekend.

Chicago Curie wing Ramean Hinton verbally committed to Western on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 all-stater averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game for the Condors (26-2).

Hinton had originally signed with Southeast Missouri State, which in the interim fired coach Rick Ray after a 7-24 season. Instead, Hinton lands with Western, which just two weeks ago hired Chicago Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin as an assistant.

“I’d personally like to thank coach Rob Jeter and assistant coach Nick Irvin for giving me this opportunity,” Hinton said in a video posted Saturday on social media.

I just really want to say how appropriated I am 💯 pic.twitter.com/9nCWDZyCkC

— Ramean Hinton (@HRamean) May 30, 2020