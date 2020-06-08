IndyCar drew a huge television audience that watched Scott Dixon win on Saturday while NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick dominated on one of his favorite Cup raceways on Sunday as motorsports held center stage as one of the few major sports running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dixon and another pair of former champs relied on their experience for podium finishes.

There were no spectators, and there won't be for the next race on July 4, but the series finally started its season that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic with a long, well-screened day — from the health screenings everyone had to go through just to get inside Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas, to the new protective windscreens over the cockpits of the cars.

"We knew coming in it was going to be a tough situation for the IndyCar Series putting together the race and making sure we could put on the show to entertain people," said Simon Pagenaud, who was runner-up behind Dixon. "That's what we do, that's what this business is about."

And people watched, even though the only spectators at the track — where the grandstands can seat well over 100,000 people — were those with access to the condos overlooking Turn 2.

NBC Sports said Sunday that the Saturday night prime-time telecast drew nearly 1.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched IndyCar race outside the Indianapolis 500 on any network since 2016. It was the biggest audience for an NBC telecast of any IndyCar race away from the Brickyard.

Five-time champion Dixon sped away in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Honda on a restart with three laps left for a comfortable 4.4-second winning margin over a pair of Team Penske drivers, 2017 IndyCar champ Pagenaud and polesitter Josef Newgarden, the defending and two-time series champion.

The all-in-one-day opener ended with Dixon taking the checkered flag at dusk. The 200-lap race on the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked oval came after practice and qualifying earlier in the day when the heat index was consistently around 100 degrees Fahrenheit — and much hotter in cars and on the track.

"We hadn't tested here, the Aeroscreen was new, hadn't run the tires. A lot of big changes going on," Dixon said. "You really had to go in with an open mind and kind of make sure that all the work you'd done really worked out. ... Really hard on the rookies, a lot of people that haven't been here before. For the veterans, I think (experience) was definitely an advantage."

Harvick cruised to victory Sunday over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading the final 55 laps on a day that began with the series acknowledging the social unrest in the country.

Before taking the green flag, the 40 cars stopped in front of the towering, empty grandstands on the front stretch to listen to a message from NASCAR president Steve Phelps and observe a 30-second moment of silence in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Harvick also joined other drivers in making a video that promised to push for much-needed changes in the fractured nation.

"Something has to change. When you look at what happened in Minneapolis, it's just disgraceful to everyone," he said. "It's just unbelievable to sit and watch these things happen. It's really confusing. It makes you confused and mad. Now we know what we need to do and where to start."

Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first race back.

Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

This one was more of the same. Harvick was out front for 151 laps — more than twice as many as anyone else — and claimed his a third victory in Atlanta, where he got first Cup triumph in 2001 and another win two years ago.

"For me, this place is pretty special," said Harvick, who beat Busch by more than 3 1/2 seconds, with Truex nearly 5 seconds behind. "It brings back a lot of memories."