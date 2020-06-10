Drag racing is the core of the Ince family.

And the bond between them is as certain as the progression of lights at the starting line that turn from amber to green within fractions of a second.

“We have argued all the way down the track,” says Mary, a “track mom” who has ridden shotgun with both children, a requirement in street cars with unlicensed drivers. “We have laughed. We have cried. … It’s a lot of bonding time. The good and the bad. Maybe you lose because of one little mistake. But you rebound, get back out again.”

Now 18-year-old son Bobby Jr. and 14-year-old daughter Hannah are poised for a breakout season, following up on the street car points championships each earned last year in a 10-race series at Cordova International Raceway. Bobby Jr. was up against high schoolers while Hannah, with mom in the passenger seat, raced in the 13-to-15-year-old category.

They’ve come a long way. Bobby Jr. often races in different categories on a weekend; though he’s graduated out of the junior dragsters class. In addition to the high school street stock series, he also drives a 1973 Nova in a modified category and a 1966 Chevelle in the Ozark Mountain Super Shifters category. Hannah is now solo in her own junior dragster, which was passed down by Bobby Jr.

Their father Bobby sets the pace in his own open-wheel dragster. Mary remains a one person pit crew, pitching in whenever she is needed or helping others organize junior races at Cordova.

They’ve experienced success. Scores of trophies, medallions and photoraphs adorn a side room at the family’s garage in west kewanee.

Bobby Jr.’s versatility — to go from junior dragster to door cars with manual transmissions — has been noticed. He was selected as one of Drag Illustrated’s “30 under 30” drivers in the December 2019 issue. The selection recognized his brand of track wisdom, respect for opponents and reputation for sportsmanship.

The 2020 spring schedule had a sporadic start because of the novel coronavirus — the Inces have packed up their motorhome and trailers and competed in Iowa and Missouri because Illinois tracks remain closed.

Already, Bobby Jr. picked up a win in the Nova at Eddyville, Iowa. He was in the super shifters final, too, but that car had clutch problems at the start. Last week at the family’s garage, the insides of the Chevelle were laid out across the floor as they worked to repair the purple and flame-adorned car for the next race, which was to be at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri.

Bobby Jr. wasn’t always enthusiastic about racing — hard to believe now that he’s all over the cars as driver and mechanic, even once “turning wrenches” as a member of the pit crew of pro drag racer Clay Millican.

“I grew up at the track,” said Bobby Jr., who was there for his father’s and uncle’s races. “First couple of years, I didn’t want anything to do with it. It was their deal. When I turned 11, I got more and more interested. As time went on, I understood what the gist of racing was.”

By 14, he was encouraging the family to expand their schedule and work other tracks into their summer schedule. In fact, it’s fair to say in the sportsman divisions, he’s behind the wheel of the most challenging of vehicles, at least compared with dragsters.

“I’m pulling four different levers, it’s a ride,” Bobby Jr. says. “Seven hundred feet down the track, I’m already in high gear. In that short span, I’m pretty busy. It takes a lot of concentration, focus. If you’re not zoned in, and ready to go, it comes at you pretty fast.”

Drag racing isn’t just about finishing first — though, that is part of it. In the divisions the Inces race in, consistency matters, too. Racers have to “dial in” their expected finish; so that time establishes a mark they have to hit in each successive heat, or pass. If they don’t stay within that predicted elapsed time, they get deducted even if they cross the finish line first.

That means being a whiz on the racing machine’s computer, which monitors aspects of the car’s operation, from air-fuel mix, drive shaft speed, traction, clutch slippage and suspension.

Temperature, elevation and track specifics all factor in. “There’s a lot of math, a lot of note-taking,” Bobby Jr. says. “Some say, I lack on that.”

If racing is more of a “feel” thing for Bobby Jr. — reading the track and adjusting on the run — Hannah, on the other hand, “really grabbed a hold of it and understood.” The numbers-crunching aspect of the sport she gets.

And there’s been no reluctance on her part. Even when she wasn’t old enough to compete, “she was chomping at the bit,” Mary says.

“I was trailing behind Bobby,” Hannah said. “When I turned 8, I knew I wanted to start, to get in the car.”

Hannah finds the weekend trips, the long hours at the track, the overnight drives between races, leaving one track at dusk and arriving at the next at sunrise with just a few hours of prep — all part of the fun. “I’d rather take that than not be close to my family,” she says. “I know that I can go and talk to my brother if I have problems. I can go talk to my grandparents. My parents. And we’re all at the racetrack. We always support each other.”

Her demeanor is different too. “I like to argue,” Hannah admits.

“She’s got a lot of her dad in her. Just a little more sass in her,” Mary says.

There is also the extended “family” that is part of drag racing. The participants look out for one another. Hannah is the youngest of the group of other racers and supporters the Inces socialize with.

“You have people at the track, you call them your friends, but it’s really like having another relative,” Bobby Jr. says. “You see them every weekend.”

“Track people become your family very quickly,” Mary said.

Mary described a trip to race in Florida over the Christmas holiday that exemplified the family’s commitment to the sport, one another and the close bond with other racers. It was either gifts under the tree or a trip to Florida, Mary said. “And they’re like, ‘We’ll go race!’”

At the track, the only “Christmas tree” was the one at the starting line — that’s what drag racers call the vertical row of amber, green and red lights that signal a start. And instead of snow, they got a rainstorm that wiped out racing for a while.

“We had friends from all over,” Mary says. “We were parked in a line with all our friends from different states. We had a great time. Kids were karaoking in the rain. Singing in the rain. Had the awning out and everyone was singing and dancing.”

When it was time for dinner, no one had a street-legal vehicle, despite rows of racing machines on trailers. But the rental places were booked solid.

“None of us had a vehicle, and we wanted to go out and eat, being the holiday, we couldn’t rent a regular car,” Mary said. “So we all pitched in and we got a limo that could take 20 of us to eat at the same time. Kids have those memories. Their phones hooked up to the bluetooth and everyone was jamming in the limo. Never in my life would I have thought we’d ride in a limo. We had so much fun. It was the greatest time. Kids will talk about it for the rest of their life.”

Bobby Jr. sums it up.

“We’re just kids and parents. Traveling as a family. Racing as a family.”