LOCAL UPDATE

Travel baseball: The Kewanee A’s 8U went 2-1 in Bettendorf, Iowa; Kewanee A’s 10U went 1-2; Kewanee A’s 11U went 2-2 in Bettendorf, Iowa; Kewanee A’s 12U Blue went 0-3 in Bettendorf, Iowa; Kewanee A’s 12U Red went 2-2 in Fairfax, Iowa; and Kewanee A’s 14U went 3-1 in Marion, Iowa.

Travel softball: Kewanee Ballhawks 12U went 2-1-1 in Walcott, Iowa and the Kewanee Ballhawks 15U went 4-0 in Eldridge, Iowa.

Davenport Speedway: Kewanee drivers that took part in racing Friday at Davenport Speedway were Alex VerVynck, Chris Dunn and Shaune Lewis. In SportsMods, VerVynck was eighth in B Feature 1 and Dunn was seventh in B Feature 2; VerVynck was eighth in Heat 2 and Dunn 10th in Heat 3. In Late Models, Lewis was 13th in the feature race after placing seventh in his heat. Features winners were Spencer Diercks of Davenport in Modifieds, Tyler Soppe of Sherill, Iowa, in SportsMods, Andy Nezworski of Buffalo, Iowa in Late Models, Joe Lafrenz of Davenport in Sport Compacts, and Mike Zemo Jr. of Davenport in Mod Lites.

Black Hawk College: Some 35 student-athletes earned Arrowhead Academic All-Conference Awards for achieving at least a 3.0 grade point average. Ben Buresh of Annawan was recognized for men’s basketball.

Western Illinois: Chicago Morgan Park point guard Marcus Watson Jr. made a verbal commitment to play for the Leathernecks, according to social media posts. Watson last month was let go from his letter of intent to Wake Forest. The 5-foot-11, 155-pounder is the No. 7 player in Illinois, according to 247sports.com.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cubs: Agreed to terms with six college players on Sunday, the first day they could sign undrafted free agents who were eligible for last week’s draft. Headlining the list is outfielder Bradlee Beesley of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Middle infielder Scott McKeon and left-hander Scott Kobos from Coastal Carolina also signed. Pitchers Graham Lawson of South Carolina, Ben Leeper of Oklahoma State and Bailey Reid of Westmont (Calif.) College signed as well.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Juneteenth: Nike, the NFL and other businesses will give their employees a day off for Juneteenth for the first time this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Xfinity Series: Chase Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway — while adding to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.

Gander Mountain Trucks: Kyle Busch won on Saturday night, his 58th career win on the circuit and his eighth victory in his last 10 trucks starts.

American Association: Said Friday its independent six teams will play in three hubs starting July 3. Minnesota's St. Paul Saints will play home games at Sioux Falls Stadium along with South Dakota's Sioux Falls Canaries. Manitoba's Winnipeg Goldeyes will be based at Newman Outdoor Field along with North Dakota's Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The Chicago Dogs will play home games at the Ballpark Commons along with the Milwaukee Milkmen. All three home teams are in position to sell about 25% to 33% of their ballpark's capacities.

Horse racing: Jockeys competing in California won't be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in an underhanded position, according to a new rule.

Churchill Downs: Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen became the all-time leading trainer at the track on Friday, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires.

Florida: Cleared the way for college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals as soon as next summer. A bill that would allow college athletes in Florida to be paid for the use of their name, images and likenesses was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NBA: Gave teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the pandemic-interrupted season Friday, including required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual workouts in early July before training camps. The league is still working on completing the health and safety protocols that will essentially become the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida — and told teams that talks with the National Basketball Players Association on those issues are continuing.

Formula One: Races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan were canceled on Friday.

Italy: Soccer resumed in a surreal atmosphere as Juventus drew with 10-man AC Milan 0-0 on Friday to reach the Italian Cup final on the away goals rule.

America East Conference: Added New Jersey Institute of Technology, which left the Atlantic Sun. The Newark-based school has been competing in NCAA's Division I since 2006. It sponsors 16 varsity sports.

Courts: NFL free agent Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home earlier this year.

From local reports and wire services