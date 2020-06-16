LOCAL UPDATE

Lake Calhoun Men’s Golf League: Jager Agency won Thursday with a team score of 183 that was 3 over par. John Stephenson’s 39 was the low gross score, leading the team of Al Carlson, Dave Carlson, Ron England, Murray Grieve and Steve Jennings. Brandon Chapman had the low net at 32 with a 22 handicap. Stephenson had the longest drive on No. 4, Jeff King was closest to the pin on No. 5 and Dave Anderson had the longest putt on No. 9. Points standings after five rounds: Ladd’s Food Market 20, Branchfield Casting 14, Colony Inn 14, State Bank of Toulon 13, Porter Hay Insurance 12 and Jager Agency 11.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MLB restart: Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league games this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players' union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Manfred reversed his position of last week when he said he was "100%" certain the 2020 season would start. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players' association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular-season schedule.

RACIAL EQUALITY

University of Iowa: Athletic director Gary Barta gave a vote of confidence to longtime football coach Kirk Ferentz on Monday. Iowa also announced a separation agreement with Chris Doyle, at the center of allegations he and other assistant coaches made racist comments and belittled players. Doyle will be paid more than $1.1 million by the university, which also said a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of the allegations against the football program.

Iowa high school baseball: All the baseball players from Roosevelt High School kneeled during the national anthem prior to the Roughriders' game against Ankeny Centennial at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, to protest racial injustice.

NFL: Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season. The NFL commissioner said during ESPN's "The Return of Sports" special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn't played the past three seasons. Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Oklahoma State: Running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now. Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Antitrust lawsuit: Attorneys representing Arizona state swimmer Grant House and Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court Monday that seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses. It also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules. They are suing the NCAA and the Power Five Conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — for unspecified damages. The suit seeks class-action status.

San Francisco 49ers: Rewarded coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract Monday after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm.

Dallas Cowboys: Running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent.

U.S. Open: U.S. Tennis Association intends to hold the event in New York starting in August without spectators, if it gets governmental support — and a formal announcement could come this week.

PGA Championship: PGA of America has submitted plans to hold its signature tournament Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports public health officials have approved it.

NASCAR: Is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.

WNBA: Announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA would use its regular playoff format. The playoffs would begin in the middle of September and end in early October.

Horizon League: Robert Morris will become the 12th member of the conference after leaving the Northeast Conference.

Philadelphia Union: Kevin Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer club. He has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more.

Obituaries

Morgan Burke, the longest serving athletic director in Purdue history, died at his home Monday after battling a rare disease for the past year. He was 68. He had been diagnosed with amyloidosis, an ailment caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein which prevents the body's organs from functioning properly.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Iowa: Colfax-Mingo faced Tri-County on Monday as Iowa became the first state to have a varsity baseball game since the coronavirus pandemic closed down sports across the country in March, the Des Moines Register reported. The game was in front of an announced crowd of just over 360. A number of softball games in Iowa started later in the day, the newspaper reported.

Michigan: Re-opened for football and basketball players for voluntary strength and conditioning work.

University of Iowa: Athletic department reported two positive COVID-19 tests during the second week of its return-to-campus protocol.

PGA Tour: Will keep the 3M Open in Minnesota on schedule July 23-26, but the second-year event will be played without spectators on site.

Horse racing: New York Racing Association and the City of Saratoga Springs unveiled a limited edition set of Saratoga Race Course-branded face masks on Monday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Franklin Community Center and Shelters of Saratoga, which provide food, shelter and other critical resources to the community.

West Virginia: A football player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

European Tour: Members would be able to play again two weeks earlier than originally planned with the announcement Monday of the consecutive golf tournaments in Austria. The Austrian Open will be July 9-12 at Diamond Country Club. It will be followed by the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal, which will be July 15-18.

Louisiana Tech: Officials say a football player has tested positive for COVID-19. He and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

From local reports and wire services