Lake Calhoun Ladies Golf League: Lorraine Dexter shot a 46, including a birdie on No. 1, while Paula Boston and Bonnie Schmidt each had net scores of 36 in A flight results on Tuesday. Boston’s showing on No. 5 was the play of the day. In B Flight, Sharon Hennehan and Linda VandeVelde each shot a 52 while Linda Nelson had a net 37. In C Flight, Margie Junis had a 46 while Peggy Jennings had a net 32. VanDeVelde and Dexter each had fewest putts at 15.

Travel softball: The Kewanee Ballhawks 12U Red defeated the Knoxville Lady Xtreme 12U 18-2 on Wednesday at Hinkle Field in Knoxville. The Ballhawks are 6-1 and have three games scheduled for Saturday at Westbrook Park in DeWitt, Iowa.

Washington Redskins: The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL club to change its name, with Native American advocates believing the climate is right for action despite no evidence owner Dan Snyder is considering it. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called the name "an obstacle" to the team building a new stadium and headquarters in the District, which would likely be on land leased by the federal government. Colin Kaepernick: Is on the Los Angeles Chargers' workout list, but that doesn't mean he will be coming in anytime soon or at all. Anthony Lynn said Kaepernick fits the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the third-year head coach hasn't spoken to him. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign Kaepernick, who has been out of the league the past three seasons.

Premier League: Players kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of the coronavirus were remembered as the Premier League made a somber return from a 100-day shutdown that deprived England of its national sport.

Prime Sports Marketing Lawsuit: A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's motion to block his former marketing agent's effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.

World TeamTennis: Is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19, including giving full salaries — instead of its original plan to only offer a prorated portion — to those who get sick during the three-week season.

NCAA: The Division I Council approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness. The summer access period for men's and women's players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were cancelled days before the fields were scheduled to be selected because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Beach volleyball: AVP tour will have a three-week beach tournament in Long Beach, California, to replace the 2020 season that has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The AVP Champions Cup Series will take place on successive weekends from July 18 to Aug. 2 with a total prize pool of $700,000. No fans will be in attendance. All matches will be streamed on Amazon Prime, and some will be broadcast by NBC.

International Tennis Hall of Fame: Museum in Newport, Rhode Island, is reopening.

California-Berkeley: Student-athletes at California can begin returning to campus. All athletes and staff must complete mandatory educational training before they are allowed to return to campus. That includes information on COVID-19 signs, symptoms, evaluation, testing, as well as infection prevention and control.

U.S. Open: Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not "currently plan to play" at the 2020 U.S. Open. Halep, 28 of Romania, adds in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance "is not set in stone."

UCLA: Will allow student-athletes who participate in fall sports and live locally, along with football players, to return to campus starting Monday.

