Now that Major League Baseball will start July 23-24, here are immediate plans for the Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals:

Cubs: Second baseman Jason Kipnis lives in Chicago, and Ian Happ arrived in town more than two weeks ago after the lease on his Scottsdale, Ariz., house expired. Getting family situations stabilized for a majority of the players will require at least a few days. The Cubs’ Class A South Bend affiliate was discussed a few weeks ago as a potential workout facility for taxi-squad members.

White Sox: If Alex Colome starts strong, that means the Sox are winning games. The closer finished tied for fourth in the American League with 30 saves in 2019 and was second in the league in save percentage (90.9). He got out of the gate fast last season, converting his first 16 save opportunities. Overall, he converted 30 of his 33 save chances.

Cardinals: The Cardinals will start the season with a 30-man active roster, and the plan is to beef it up with pitching. The Cardinals have discussed a five-man rotation with Kwang Hyun Kim and a handful of additional starter-ready pitchers — like Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and Austin Gomber — able to throw three or four innings when needed. A total of 44 will begin the preseason camp at Busch Stadium, and 16 others will report to Class AA Springfield's facility to open a camp around July 14.