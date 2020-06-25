LOCAL UPDATE

Travel baseball: Warren County Storm defeated Kewanee A’s Red 10-6 in 12-and-under play on Wednesday at Maple Park Field of Dreams in Monmouth. Bureau Valley 11U beat Kewanee A’s 10U 6-4.

Lake Calhoun Ladies League: Traci McClintic shot a 49 to lead the A Flight in league play on Tuesday. Lorraine Dexter and Bonnie Schmidt were low net at 39. In B Flight, Christine Catton had a 51 and Linda Nelson a net 38. Catton also had a chip in and birdie on No. 3. In C Flight, Margie Junis had a 52 and Lora Watznauer a net 33. Catton and Schmidt were low on putts, both at 13. Play of the day was a low score on No. 7, shared by Watznauer, Catton, McClintic, Sharon Henehan and Loraine Dexter.

Hidden Lake Ladies League: Beth VanVooren shot a 43, Cherly Michlig had a net 32 with a 12 handicap and Patsy DeFauw had 10 putts on June 10. In team play, Brothers had 98, Johnson had 100 and HLGC had 106. Play of the day winners (net minus putts) were LuAnne Coppejans with 21 in the championship flight, Dorine Motley and Vickie Hoogerwerf with 20 in the A Flight and Margy Palmer with 20 in the B Flight. VanVooren and Hoogerwerf each had a birdie on No. 2. Chip-ins went to VanVooren on No. 2 and No. 6 and to Carlene Hebel on No. 7. In play on June 3, Karen Taylor shot a 39, Karen Mangold had a net 29 with an 11 handicap and Pat Corwin had 12 putts.

RACIAL EQUALITY

West Virginia: Suspended defensive coordinator Vic Koenning apologized via Twitter on Wednesday after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cardinals: Kingwood, Texas, High School’s Masyn Winn, the 54th pick in this month's draft, passed a physical Wednesday and signed a contract that afternoon at Busch Stadium to finalize his agreement with the Cardinals. He received a bonus of $2.1 million, a source confirmed, to lure him away from a commitment to Arkansas. Also, reliever John Brebbia had Tommy John elbow surgery on June 8 that will assure he'll miss the entirety of the shortened season.

Mascots: Getting a reprieve from Major League Baseball. A month after being tossed out of stadiums because of health concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the fuzzy and funny creatures will return as inside-the-parkers. "The fur is back on the field," exclaimed Dave Raymond, the playful mischief maker who originally portrayed the Phanatic.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Hockey Hall of Fame: Longtime Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla headlined the six-person 2020 class, making it in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after goalie Grant Fuhr, women's hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O'Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O'Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league's color barrier 60 years earlier. Iginla was joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women's goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

OBITUARY

Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, died Wednesday. He was 88. No cause was given. Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the National League champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Western Illinois University: Will suspend its swimming and diving program effective immediately. The decision to suspend was due to challenges related to COVID-19, which impacted the search for a head coach, recruitment, and the department's budget. All athletics scholarships will be honored for the affected student-athletes who wish to return to Western Illinois University and will be guaranteed through the remainder of their athletic eligibility period. Signed national letters of intent and financial aid agreements for the 2020-21 academic year will also be honored.

University of Northern Colorado: Will discontinue the men's and women's tennis programs.

University of Connecticut: Eliminating men's cross-country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis and women's rowing teams. Along with an across-the-board 15% cut in all other sports, the school will save $10 million.

New York City Marathon: Canceled the 50th anniversary edition of the world’s largest marathon, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky. Last year's marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers.

Berlin Marathon: Canceled Sept. 27 event. The race was founded in 1974.

NBA: Three players revealed they are dealing with COVID-19. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings players Jabari Parker and Alex Len all said they have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three said they expect to be with their teams when the NBA season resumes at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, July 30.

Grand Canyon: The entire men's basketball team has been placed in quarantine after four players and two support staff members tested positive.

Colorado Rapids: One player tested positive.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum: Will reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state's phased plan. The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required.

Seattle Mariners: A few players have tested positive.

Toronto Blue Jays: Several players and staff members have tested positive.

Detroit Tigers: One player and one staff member have tested positive.

Pimlico Race Course: Opened Thursday for wagering on simulcast horse races. Fans will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

