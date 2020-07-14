Kewanee High School and Wethersfield High School, including its co-op partner Annawan, instituted workouts under the return-to-play guidelines issued by the Illinois High School Association on July 3 and then modified by the Illinois Department of Public Health last week.

Training in weight rooms still followed familiar safety routines. On the courts and fields, however, activities took place in short, controlled bursts of movement. There was some conditioning, but mostly it was coaches working with small groups.

As a practical matter the coaches worked with small groups simply because it was easier to be heard. When players observed social distancing and were spread out, coaches’ voices under masks carried only so far.

The limitations that were imposed gave practices a low-key appearance, something that looked more like a game-day walkthrough or a basketball shootaround, though with players shooting individually at separate baskets and not sharing balls.

"We’re just coming in and doing a lot of shooting, dribble drills, free throws," said Kewanee girls basketball coach Jessica Shipley, whose team conducted a practice at Good’s Gym. "Those are the three main things we’re going to work on."

The girls basketball team ran a series of 45-minute sessions and limited participation to six players per session. The first one Monday evening was mostly for incoming seniors.

Kewanee soccer players met at the practice field north of the school, football players had weight-room lifting and then on-field workouts and the boys basketball team was shooting at Central’s gym.

For A-W, its football team met on the largely shaded practice field outside Wethersfield High School.

"It’s interesting. It’s really good to see all the guys here, get the whole group together. The rules are set up a certain way, and we’ll make the most of them," said A-W coach Logan Willits.

"With as much returning as we have, a staff that doesn’t turn over much, these nights are important in terms of camaraderie and reviewing."

Willits said he will seek the input from the players about the value of the workouts under these limitations, see if they prefer individual conditioning. He recognized that players spending more time with family amid the pandemic is an important consideration.

Wethersfield’s volleyball team met Monday afternoon at Moss Gym, the main floor having been refinished and not yet available. The Wethersfield girls basketball team met in the early evening on Monday. On its twitter account, the team said it had a good workout inside and outside, working on form, footwork and three-point shooting.

All were following the modified Phase 4 guidelines, which prohibits physical contact between participants, requires masks be worn indoors and requires a strict 50-person limit on activities.

Both KHS and A-W were already requiring masks be worn for activities inside and outside.

Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell said that Superintendent Christopher Sullens approved the move to Phase 4 on Friday after receiving an OK from the health department. Because KHS never intended to have offseason contests and was already requiring masks be worn by coaches and players, Atwell said the school, then in Phase 3, was effectively in compliance with Phase 4 provisions once the IHSA issued those changes.