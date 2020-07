BASEBALL

Results

Kewanee A’s 8U (14-10-1)

At Louisville Slugger Sports Complex

Tuesday, July 14

Kewanee A’s 21, Henry 11

Upcoming games

Illinois Dynasty 17U

At Trout Park, Elgin

Wednesday July 15

Vs. Sports AdvanEdge, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Vs. Bigler Big Time, 7:15 p.m.

At DuPage Medical Group Field, Joliet

Friday, July 17

Vs. Windy City Black, 2 p.m.

At Spartan Athletic Complex, Oak Lawn

Vs. Team Easton, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Upcoming schedules

Kewanee Basekickers 10U (0-0)

At Northeast Field, Kewanee

Thursday, July 16

Vs. Orion Lady Outlaws, 5:30 p.m.

Kewanee Ballhawks 12U Red (16-11)

At Prairie Ridge Sports Complex, Ankeny, Iowa

USSSA Midwest National Championship

12 and under Class B

Fields 45 and 46

Pool B

Thursday, July 16

Vs. Prodigy Easton NE, 8 a.m.

Vs. Iowa Elite Force, IA, 9:40 a.m.

Friday, July 17

Vs. Iowa Outlaws IA, 8 a.m.

Vs. Southern Iowa Savage IA, 9:40 a.m.

Pool play will determine entry into the gold and silver brackets with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Kewanee Ballhawks 15U (27-1)

At Raccoon River Park, Des Moines

Fields 4 and 5

USSSA Midwest National Championship

15-and-under open

Thursday, July 16

Vs. Primetime, Gretna, Nebraska, 9:40 a.m.

Vs. Lincoln Cyclones, Lincoln, Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Vs. Team Heat, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, 8 a.m.

Vs. Midwest Power, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, 11:20 a.m.

United States Specialty Sports Association

Midwest National Championships

15-and-under open softball

Teams listed by national points ranking (top 50), team name, city name, won-loss record

Raccoon River Park Des Moines, Iowa

Top 50 National Points ranking in parenthesis

Pool A

Iowa Blitz 14U, Des Moines, Iowa (18-25-1)

(4) Rocky Mountain Thunder, Highlands Ranch, Colorado (25-8-2)

Jags Elite White, Ankey, Iowa (8-23)

(14) Nebraska Thunder Elite, Omaha Nebraska (9-5)

(13) Commotion, Braymer, Missouri (6-8)

Midwest Speed Black, Prior Lake, Minnesota (2-4)

Mission, Excelsior, Minnesota (3-3-1)

Pool B

(5) WDM Tigers 14UA, West Des Moines, Iowa (44-13-1)

(7) Diablas 14UA, Ankeny, Iowa (29-7)

(16) Prodigy Easton 16U, Lincoln, Nebraska (20-13-2)

(33) KC Elite, Olathe, Kansas (7-3)

Geneva Foxes, Geneva, Illinois (1-3)

Minnesota Force Zavoral 14UB, Roseville, Minnesota (6-4)

Pool C

(13) Iowa Outlaws 13U, Winterset, Iowa (25-10)

(6) Kewanee Ballhawks, Kewanee, Illinois (20-3)

(19) Lincoln Cyclones, Lincoln, Nebraska (7-11)

(38) Team Heat, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin (6-2-2)

Midwest Power, Columbia Heights, Missouri (5-8)

Primetime, Gretna, Nebraska (0-0)

Pool C Schedule

Thursday, July 16, 9:40 a.m.

Iowa Outlaws vs Team Heat

Kewanee Ballhawks vs Primetime

Lincoln Cyclones vs Midwest Power

Thursday, July 16, 1 p.m.

Iowa Outlaws vs Primetime

Team Heat vs Midwest Power

Kewanee Ballhawks vs Lincoln Cyclones

Friday, July 17, 8 a.m.

Iowa Outlaws vs. Midwest Power

Primetime vs. Lincoln Cyclones

Team Heat vs. Kewanee Ballhawks

Friday, July 17, 11:20 a.m.

Iowa Outlaws vs. Lincoln Cyclones

Midwest Power vs. Kewanee Ballhawks

Primetime vs. Team Heat

15 Open Bracket

Double Elimination

Pool C seeding based on standings (C1 is first place, C2 is second, etc)

Round of 16

C1 vs. winner of B5 and A7, 8:30 a.m. Friday

C2 vs. A5, 3 p.m. Friday

C3 vs. B3, 4:50 p.m. Friday

C4 vs. A3, 6:40 p.m., Friday

C5 vs. A6, 3 p.m. Friday, winner advances to face B1 8:30 p.m. Friday

C6 vs. B6, 3 p.m. Friday, winner advances to face A1, 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Winner’s bracket

Quarterfinals: 11:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Loser’s bracket (elimination rounds)

Round 1: 8 a.m. Saturday

Round 2: 8 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Saturday

Round 3: 3:20 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday

Winner’s bracket

Semifinals: 7 p.m., Saturday

Loser’s bracket (elimination rounds)

Round 4: 8 a.m. Sunday

Round 5: vs. winner’s bracket semifinals losers, 9:50 a.m. Sunday

Round 6: 11:40 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Finals: 11:40 a.m., Sunday, winner advances to championship series

Loser’s bracket (elimination rounds)

Round 7 vs. winner’s bracket finals loser, 1:30 p.m., Sunday, winner advances to championship series

Championship series

3:30 p.m. and, if necessary, 5:10 p.m., Sunday

National Fast-Pitch Rankings

By USSSA Fastpitch

Girls 15 and under open

Revised Wednesday, July 15

Rankings by points

No., team, location, points, overall record

1, Quad City Firebirds, Quad Cities IA, 1170, 32-11

2, ABC Krew, Albuquerque, NM, 774, 32-11-1

3, Heartland Havoc, Milan, IL, 889, 20-6-2

4, SoCal A’s Jendro/Stewart, Gentry AR, 859, 25-22-3

5, Rocky Mountain Thunder-Cameron, Highlands Ranch, CO, 789, 25-8-2

6, Kewanee Ballhawks, Kewanee IL, 914, 20-3

7, Nebraska Quakes-Spencer, Lincoln NE, 712, 13-4

8, Ohio Bulldawgs Elite Purple, Zaenesville OH, 645, 16-8

9, SCC Swat, West Grove, PA, 635, 18-2

10, Maryland Fever-Parson, Woodbine MD, 530, 8-11

Illinois Fast-Pitch Rankings

By USSSA Fastpitch

Girls 15 and under

Rankings by points

Revised Wednesday, July 15

No., team, location, record

1, Heartland Havoc, Milan, 20-6-2

2, Kewanee Ballhawks, Kewanee, 20-3

3, Midwest Aftershock, Cherry Valley, 10-16-1

4, Texas Glory, Milan, 10-3-2

5, Algonquin Aces, Algonquin, 5-2

6, ThunderStix, Freeport, 4-1

7, KR Fastpitch, Prospect Heights, 5-1-1

8, 04 Texas Glory, Plainfield, 6-1

9, BNGSA Angels, Bloomington, 6-0

10, Elmhurst Emeralds, Elmhurst, 4-4-1