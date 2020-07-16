LOCAL UPDATE

Shaune Lewis Memorial Golf Playday: The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee will conduct a raffle and pin prizes on the course. The 18-hole event will be played with preferred ball style. It’s $45 for golf, cart and steak dinner at 19th Hole Restaurant, $40 for Baker Park members and $30 for dinner only. Also, football coach Brad Swanson is still seeking hole sponsors at $25 each. Call him at (309) 335-0453 if interested.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cubs: Slugging first baseman Anthony Rizzo is tracking pitches and doing strength and stability exercises while he waits for his ailing back to calm down. An MRI on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career. The Cubs open the season on July 24 against Milwaukee.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NASCAR: Chase Elliott joined his father as winner of NASCAR's annual All-Star race. He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bill Elliott won the race in 1986, which was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway before this season. It was moved because Tennessee officials allowed NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports to sell 30,000 tickets.

Cleveland Browns: Signed Myles Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. Garrett hasn’t played since an incident in which he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and struck him in the head with it, resulting in a six-game suspension.

Tennessee Titans: Agreed on a "multiyear extension" with Derrick Henry just before the NFL deadline for a long-term deal to avoid the running back having to play this season under the franchise tag. According to ESPN.com, Henry received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed.

Central Michigan: Searching for an athletic director to replace Michael Alford, who is leaving to be a lead fundraiser for Florida State athletics.

University of St. Thomas: The NCAA gave the University of St. Thomas permission Wednesday to jump directly from Division III to Division I, the final clearance for a bold move born out of the Minnesota private school's ejection from its conference for being too dominant. The Tommies, who had secured a spot in the Summit League for all but three of their 22 varsity teams pending NCAA approval, announced they'll join the Pioneer League for football and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women's hockey. The men's hockey program is still in the process of finding a conference.

Horse racing: Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 15 days on Wednesday by Oaklawn Park stewards and two of his horses were disqualified in Arkansas after testing positive for a banned substance. The stewards said in a ruling that the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15.

Los Alamitos: Two horses have died after suffering racing injuries at Los Alamitos, which was put on probation by the California Horse Racing Board after a spike in horse fatalities.

UCLA: Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Dave Roberts highlight the latest class for UCLA's Athletic Hall of Fame. The nine-member class was announced by the university Wednesday. Lauren (Cheney) Holiday was a two-time gold medalist in women's soccer (2008, '12). Mike Powell, who remains the world record-holder in the long jump, is a two-time silver medalist (1992, '96) and Adam Wright won silver in water polo in 2008. Gymnast Tasha Schwikert was a bronze medalist in 2000. Other members of the class are Keira Goerl (softball) and Noelle Quinn (women's basketball).

Wrongful death lawsuit: The father of a former Arizona State University linebacker has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and NCAA, alleging his son's suicide came during a mental breakdown caused by four concussions he suffered a few years earlier while playing college football. Jason Franklin's father, Gregg Franklin, alleged flawed concussion management protocols contributed to his son developing the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which was discovered after his 2018 death, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court. The lawsuit seeks class-action status to cover all now-deceased ASU football players from 1952 to 2015 who were diagnosed in life or death with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Clergy Abuse Investigation: A judge has denied a request by news organizations including The Associated Press to unseal court records involving the mental competency of billionaire Tom Benson when he rewrote his will to give his third wife ownership of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans sports franchises. The news outlets argued public interest in the 2015 case had been heightened by revelations this year that Saints executives engaged in a behind-the-scenes public relations campaign to help the Archdiocese of New Orleans contain the fallout from a clergy abuse crisis.

OBITUARY

David Lewis, a key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65. Lewis died Tuesday in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years, according to Southern California, where he played in college. Lewis appeared in the 1980 Pro Bowl also played for the San Diego Chargers in 1982 and Los Angeles Rams in 1983.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Premier League: The transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5. Clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.

Horse racing: Del Mar canceled racing for the upcoming weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 15 positive tests, all were believed to be asymptomatic.

Detroit Tigers: left-hander Matthew Boyd was kept away from Comerica Park on Tuesday, a day after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.

Big 12 Conference: Delayed virtual football media days until early August.

New York Racing Association: Says eight members of an ownership group will be allowed at Saratoga on the day their horse is entered to race.

Notre Dame: Won’t sell single-game football tickets through its usual lottery this year.

Philadelphia: City officials clarified their ban on public events, opening up the possibility the Eagles would be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the city changes its rules before or during the season, assuming the NFL plays games this season.

Baltimore Ravens: Will not allow fans at their training camp. Since 2011, up to 2,000 fans a day have attended camp at the team facility in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Ohio Valley Conference: Postponed the league's Virtual Football Media Day scheduled for Monday.

Denver Broncos: Told season ticket holders that Empower Field at Mile High won't be at full capacity this season.

Head of the Charles Regatta: Will be virtual. Rowers can compete on local water courses and transmit results by GPS or ergometer. It’s only the second time since 1965 that the two-day rowing event has been canceled. The race was also canceled in 1996 during a rain and wind storm.

USA Hockey: Called off its world junior summer showcase, set to be held in Michigan in two weeks.

Green Pay Packers: Won't admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games. This includes the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities. The Family Night event will still take place at Lambeau Field and will be televised statewide, though the date and time haven't been announced yet.

University of Michigan: Few, if any fans will attend games at "The Big House" if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

Tennessee Volunteers: Report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

