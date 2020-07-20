A seventh-inning stretch with "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" and "God Bless America" played over the loudspeakers without fans at Yankee Stadium was far from the oddest happening on the second day of summer exhibitions in the majors.

The first inning ended at Dodger Stadium without Los Angeles making a single out Sunday night, a game went to the 10th inning in Philadelphia even with the Orioles leading the Phillies 4-1, and the Yankees hit in the bottom of the ninth with a 6-0 lead over the Mets.

It's not quite baseball like you're used to seeing. Then again, we'd never seen baseball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things were mostly normal in Chicago, where the White Sox beat the Cubs 7-3 at Wrigley Field.

Pitch-count rule: Diamondbacks starter Taylor Widener gave up two walks and a hit before offering up Cody Bellinger’s grand slam. The next batter walked and the inning was over. "Basically, we just came to an agreement between teams that if a pitcher gets past a 25-pitch threshold in an inning we can choose to roll it over so we can build that pitcher up and not put him in harm's way," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers won the game 9-2.

Extra inning-ish: In Philadelphia, the Orioles appeared to have wrapped up a victory over the Phillies when the teams headed out for the 10th to let Trevor Kelley tune up. But that ended after he gave up a homer to Ryan Mountcastle.

Let ’em bat: In New York, the Yankees had put together a win over the Mets behind two homers from Aaron Judge, and one each from Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit. But the Mets still went out to the field for the meaningless bottom of the ninth inning. Seth Lugo pitched a second inning and retired the Yankees in order.

Blue Jays: Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday the federal government had denied the team’s request to play at Rogers Centre, citing surges in COVID-19 in the United States. The team's alternate sites for home games include its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots, as well as Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, which is home to Toronto's Triple-A affiliate and just across the Niagara River from Canada. The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Their home opener was set for five days later against Washington.

Nationals: Starter Victor Robles had his first workout after being quarantined for two weeks because he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Yankees: All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu returned from COVID-19. He batted in the leadoff spot and played three innings in the infield. Right-hander Luis Cessa returned to the Yankees after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pirates: Third base prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes is out indefinitely while dealing with the novel coronavirus.

Tigers: Matthew Boyd will start Detroit's opener in Cincinnati on Friday night.

Brewers: Ryan Braun hasn't played in any of the team's five intrasquad games, raising at least some concern about his availability for Friday's season opener with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.