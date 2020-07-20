Travel softball: The Kewanee Ballhawks Red team for 12-year-olds played six games at the United States Specialty Sports Association Midwest Nationals held at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny, Iowa. The Ballhawks Red went 3-1 in pool play, beating Prodigy Easton 5-0, Iowa Elite Force 6-3 and Southern Illinois Savage 7-6 while losing 6-2 to Iowa Outlaws. Placed in the Gold Bracket, the Ballhawks Red fell to Wichita Panthers 14-6 on Friday and to Iowa Outlaws 3-2 on Saturday. The Ballhawks Red are 18-14 in the summer.

Travel baseball: The Kewanee A’s 14-and-under team had games against Rock Island Junior Rocks and Galesburg Streaks end in ties while heading into play on Sunday at Sheridan Meadows in Eldridge, Iowa. The Kewanee A’s beat the Galesburg Streaks 11-2 then lost to the Quad City Hitmen 9-5. The A’s are 17-10-2. The Kewanee A’s Red 12-and-under team played three games at Hitmen Sports Complex in Rock Island as part of the USSSA Preseason Showdown. The A’s Red defeated the Quad City Regulators 12-0 on Saturday and beat the Quad City Heat White 13-5 on Sunday. In the A’s Red final game, they fell 13-4 to Geneseo Junior Leafs. The A’s Red are 12-17-2. The Kewanee A’s Blue 12-and-under team moved to 4-9 on the season in action at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The A’s Blue lost to Archangels 5-0, beat Kaneland 8-4 and defeated Dunlap Eagles 7-2. The Kewanee A’s 9-and-under team is 8-5 after action at Alpha Park in Bartonville. The A’s won three straight, beating Illinois Steel 8-7, BNBA Renegades Blue 12-5 and PKNG Pekin Gamers 6-5 before losing to Illinois Steel 13-1. In games on Friday, Illinois Dynasty improved to 23-5-6 with victories over Bigler Big Time 14-0 and Evolution Athletics 12-0 on Friday at Spartan Athletic Complex in Oak Lawn.

Davenport Speedway: Alex VerVynck of Kewanee wsa eighth in the IMCA SportMods B Feature 2. Chris Dunn did not start. Brunson Behring of Calamus, Iowa won the Modifieds A Feature, Jared Waterman of Milan won the SportMods feature, Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa won Late Models feature, Jeff Struck Jr. of Davenport won the Street Stocks feature and Cyle Hawkins of Blue Grass, Iowa won the Sport Compacts feature.

DIRTCar Summer Nationals: Makeup dates for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will be Sunday, July 26 at LaSalle Speedway. The RICO Bullring will host the Late Models and UMP Modifieds on Monday, Aug. 10.

From local reports