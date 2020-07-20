MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Washington NFL: Owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action. The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story "has no place in our franchise or society."

MLS is Back: Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal of the season early in the second half and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Sunday night to clinch a spot in the round of 16. Chicago (1-2-1) lost midfielder Luka Stojanovic to an apparent left leg injury. The Fire can still advance to the knockout stage with a win over Vancouver in their final group match on Thursday.

GOLF

PGA: Jon Rahm became the No. 1 player in the world Sunday with a victory at The Memorial, in which he watched an eight-shot lead at the turn shrink to three shots with three holes to play, and then hit what he called the greatest shot of his life that turned into a bogey because of a penalty. With a two-shot penalty for his ball moving the length of a dimple on his chip-in behind the 16th green, Rahm closed with 3-over 75 for a three-shot victory over Ryan Palmer. He finished at 9-under 279 for his 10th career victory, fourth on the PGA Tour. Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, played its toughest in 42 years, with only five players under par, the fewest for the final round since this tournament began in 1976. Rahm's 75 was the highest finish by a winner since Roger Maltbie shot 76 the inaugural year.

Jack Nicklaus: Revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife, Barbara, who are both 80, tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 "until we were done with it" on about April 20.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie teammate Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag at Texas, giving Richard Childress Racing its first 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish in nine years. With an estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators spread out in the stands on a scorching Sunday, a very dehydrated Dillon got the checkered flag and did some celebratory burnouts on the frontstretch before going to the infield care center. "I got a couple IVs in me, feeling great" Dillon said when finally on his postrace Zoom call.

Xfinity: Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away. Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection Saturday (left rear measured too low) after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after taking both Xfinity races at Kentucky.

NHRA Summernationals: Rain washed out the final rounds at Lucas Oil Raceway. The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6. First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan. The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.

IndyCar: Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden started from the pole and led nearly wire-to-wire to win Race 2, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the two IndyCar races after Simon Pagenaud's win in the opener. It also gave Team Penske its fourth victory across three series this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series drivers still to come Sunday. Newgarden led 214 of the 250 laps to become the first to win an Iowa IndyCar race from the pole.

Formula One: Champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday. Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested.

NBA

Exhibition games: The NBA will go with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes in the first round of exhibition games. Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.

Regular-season awards: The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.

OBITUARY

Bea Gorton, the first women's basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73. The Hultgren Funeral Home said Gorton died at her home in Carol Stream, Illinois, on Tuesday. Gorton spent four seasons in charge of the Hoosiers, from 1972-76, and went 79-28. She still holds the school record for top winning percentage (.738) as well as the distinction of having coached the only All-American in program history, Debbie Oing. During Gorton's tenure, the Hoosiers reached the AIAW Final Four in 1973 and the tournament's Elite Eight in 1972 and 1974. From 1975-1980, Gorton served as an adviser to the AIAW, which oversaw national championships in women's sports until the NCAA took over in 1982.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Cubs Convention: the longest running fan fest in pro sports, is the latest event to be canceled because of COVID-19. The 2021 convention was scheduled for Jan. 15-17 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, where it has been held for the last eight years.

Major League Soccer: Delayed the first seasons of expansion teams in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Louis; and Sacramento, California, by one year each because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte will start play in 2022, and St. Louis and Sacramento will take the field in 2023, the league said Friday. Austin, Texas, remains on track to begin next year, when MLS will have 27 teams.

NFL: Players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp. The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players' union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing. Rookies report Monday and Tuesday, depending on the club. All other players must report by July 28. Saints quarterback Drew Brees wrote on Twitter: "If the NFL doesn't do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It's that simple. Get it done @NFL."

Mid-American Conference: Pushing back the start of the season for six of its fall sports to Sept. 3. Volleyball, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and men's and women's cross country will all begin later than usual, while the MAC football season still is set to kick off on Sept. 3. The football team at MAC member Northern Illinois University is scheduled to start the season Sept. 5 at home against Rhode Island.

Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington Mystics: Forward Tina Charles was medically excused for the season by an independent panel of doctors, the team announced Friday. Charles wrote in The Players Tribune on Friday that she has a condition called extrinsic asthma that impacts her immune system and would make "playing during a pandemic a very risky and dangerous proposition."

