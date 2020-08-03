BASEBALL
Kewanee A’s 10U (7-13-1)
Friday, July 31
Kewanee A’s 20, QC Warriors 2
Saturday, Aug. 1
QC Heat Black 11, Kewanee A’s 6
Sunday, Aug. 2
Kewanee A’s 11, Davenport Little Hawks 4
Quad City Heat 13, Kewanee A’s 1
Kewanee A’s 11U (16-14)
Saturday, Aug. 1
Geneseo Jr. Leafs 5, Kewanee A’s 2
Kewanee A’s 7, Geneseo Jr. Leafs 6
SOFTBALL
Kewanee Ballhawks 12U (5-14-1)
At Jacobs Northeast Park Sports Complex, East Moline
Saturday, Aug. 1
Quad Cities Midwest Sluggers 5, Kewanee Ballhawks 4
Kewanee Ballhawks 14, Sauk Valley Steam 2
Dubuque Stingrays 6, Kewanee Ballhawks 1
Sunday, Aug. 2
Wicked 3, Kewanee Ballhawks 0
Midwest Sluggers 4, Kewanee Ballhawks 3
Kewanee Ballhawks 8, Sauk Valley Steam 4