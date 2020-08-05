PEORIA — An opportunity to don her East Peoria uniform one final time was a no-brainer for Monique Hoosen.

Hoosen is one of 29 senior players slated to play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Senior Salute Softball Game on Petersen Hotels Field at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. There will be one 10-inning game. Admission is free.

The two-time Journal Star Player of the Year is scheduled to be joined by all-state selections Hanna Hicks from Illini Bluffs, Blair Jacobus of Canton and Notre Dame’s Emma Crowley.

"I was pretty excited when I heard about the game," Hoosen said. "It’s nothing like our season would be, but it still definitely gives me closure. At least I’ll know I’ll be playing against these (players) I should have been playing against.

"I’m extremely grateful that they are doing this."

The Butler commit says there is still a sting from missing out on her final prep season. East Peoria was preseason ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, coming off a state runner-up finish during Hoosen’s freshman campaign.

She was most looking forward to everything that came with being an upperclassman when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring season.

"It just sucks we didn’t get (to play)," Hoosen said. "Being on varsity for three years and knowing that, ‘I can’t wait to be a senior,’ to watch all the rest of the years have their senior night and be a leader on the team, I really wanted to be a senior and show them all I’ve done to leave my mark on East Peoria."

This game also ended up working out perfectly for Crowley.

The all-state catcher is still making a recovery from offseason Tommy John surgery. While she still has some restrictions, the JS All-Area pick took on summer ball, hitting and playing first base for the Peoria Sluggers 18U Gold team.

"I’ll actually be able to play a little bit more than I would have in-season, so I get to actually play and wear the jersey, so that’s nice," the Illinois-Chicago signee said. "I’m slowly getting back into it, and I should be good by college."

She will be one of five ND seniors – joining Priscilla Peek, Allyson Parks, Amelia Johnson and Lizzi Leverton – getting a final chance to play on their home field. Plus, ND coach Ed Olehy is heading up a team.

"It makes it even better to play for him one more time, especially after not being able to (during school season)," Crowley said. "… Now knowing this is probably the last time on the field, it’s going to make it a lot more special."

This event is the brainchild of Jon Carls, president of the Central Illinois Softball Association, a local umpire organization. Carls says he initially knew of senior games in Springfield and Robinson as well as the Prairieland Conference contest two weeks ago in Lewistown.

From there, he consulted with Hall of Fame umpire Fred McNeeley, who put in him contact with Joe Bolen at LSSC, and the rest is history. "We just really had the passion to get the girls on the field one more time," Carls said.

This also isn’t the first instance of good will from CISA.

The second of two Tim Smith Memorial Scholarships will be presented prior to the game. For nine years now, a pair of $750 scholarships have been awarded to senior players served by the CISA.

And according to Carls, this won’t be a one-and-done deal.

"I think we're going to try and make this an annual event for all seniors who want to come," he said. "It has a cool vibe to it, but any senior even if they sat on the bench for four years can come out and be recognized."

