It seems like we’ve blinked and already it’s August. Squirrel season opened on August 1st.

This hunting season extends through Feb. 15, 2021. In counties that are open to firearm deer hunting, squirrel season takes a break and is closed from 20-22 Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6. The daily limit for squirrels is 5, with 10 being the possession limit at any time.

Believe it or not, the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet for the 2020-2021 season are available now. Yes!

The past couple of years have been rough, what with waiting until the hunting season was almost over, and relying on last year’s booklet for everything besides current sunrise/sunset calculations.

With all of the shutdowns due to the pandemic, having the regulations booklet available in AUGUST, feels almost like Christmas came early, it was that exciting here at Gibson House.

Just recently, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced an additional archery deer hunting opportunity in 2020 through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). This third archery deer hunting period is from Dec. 16-31.

The Illinois Recreational Access Program has more than 24,000 acres leased in Illinois and is funded through a federal Voluntary Public Access Habitat Improvement Program grant from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. IRAP provides multiple public access opportunities such as turkey, archery deer, youth firearm deer, small game, waterfowl and upland bird hunting as well as pond and riverbank fishing. In addition to leasing private property, IRAP conducts habitat management on these leased properties.

IRAP archery deer hunting is now available Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31, and Dec. 16-31 for licensed hunters to hunt on private land. There are currently 256 hunting sites available through IRAP in 34 counties across Illinois.

IRAP Manager Tammy Miller stated, "with archery deer hunting in high demand for IRAP, we asked landowners if they would allow for hunting in December and many were willing."

This year there is also another Illinois Youth Firearm Deer Season available through IRAP, Oct. 10-12, with at least 24 private-land sites already enrolled in the program.

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/conservation/IRAP/Pages/Small-Game-Hunting.aspx

Applications for IRAP deer hunting are being accepted now through Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. A lottery will be held at the end of August and successful applicants will be notified and sent a site permit along with directions and a map of the property on which they will hunt. IRAP is open to both resident and non-resident hunters.

For IRAP deer hunting applications:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/conservation/IRAP/Pages/Archery-Deer-Hunting.aspx